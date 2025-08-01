Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell quietly moved from Florida to Texas prison as lawyers seek Trump pardon: report

Ghislaine Maxwell is now in a federal prison in Texas

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 01 August 2025 16:03 BST
Comments
Trump says he turned down an invite to Epstein's island, they fell out of over poaching staff

Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly been moved from her prison in Florida to another institution in Texas, The New York Sun reports.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse young girls. She was being held at a federal prison in Tallahassee. Now, she’s at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in southeast Texas, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told the Sun.

Maxwell was temporarily placed at a federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana before moving to Texas, the Sun reports.

This move comes amid mounting speculation over whether President Donald Trump could grant the British socialite a pardon.

“Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon, but nobody’s approached me with it,” Trump said Monday. “Nobody’s asked me about it.”

Ghislaine Maxwell (right) is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Jeffrey Epstein (left) recruit, groom, and abuse young girls.
Ghislaine Maxwell (right) is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Jeffrey Epstein (left) recruit, groom, and abuse young girls. (US District Court for the Southern District of New York)
Maxwell asked Congress Tuesday to push for a pardon so she could “testify open and honestly” before lawmakers, ABC News reports. This comes after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Maxwell last week. Her deposition date is set for August 11.

Her attorney, David Oscar Markus, said Maxwell would invoke her Fifth Amendment right and decline to testify if certain conditions aren’t met. These include granting Maxwell immunity and interviewing her outside of the prison where she’s carrying out her sentence.

"Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity. Nor is a prison setting conducive to eliciting truthful and complete testimony," Markus said.

"Of course, in the alternative, if Ms. Maxwell were to receive clemency, she would be willing—and eager—to testify openly and honestly, in public, before Congress in Washington, D.C.,” he added.

Maxwell has also petitioned the Supreme Court to consider an appeal of her conviction, which the Justice Department has urged the court to reject. Markus also asked the House Oversight Committee to postpone Maxwell’s deposition until the Supreme Court has decided whether to take her case.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

