Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI have ruled that there is no “client list” belonging to the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, just a month after Elon Musk accused the president of being on it.

The disgraced financier also died by taking his own life in a New York City jail cell in August 2019 and was not murdered, the DOJ and FBI determine in a two-page memo seen by Axios.

Epstein has been the subject of conspiracy theories ever since his death, with many alleging that he kept a private list of wealthy and well-known public figures whom he trafficked underage girls to for sex.

There has also been long-standing speculation that he was assassinated under orders from one of his powerful former clients so as to prevent his revealing their involvement in his crimes.

The memo in question also reveals that the Trump administration is planning to release CCTV footage from the Manhattan prison in which Epstein spent his final days, in both “raw” and “enhanced” versions, in the hope of definitively establishing that no one else was involved in his death.

The development comes a month after Musk alleged, in the middle of a bitter social media war of words with the president, that the reason the so-called Epstein files had not been released, as Attorney General Pam Bondi had promised, was because Trump’s name was mentioned in it.

The president reignited his feud with the world’s richest man over the weekend, saying he had gone “off the rails” in recent weeks and become a “trainwreck,” to which Musk responded by posting a meme of a digital display set to zero to serve as “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter.”

