Fox News rushes to Trump’s defense after Elon Musk says he’s ‘in the Epstein Files’: What about Bill Clinton?!

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News suddenly found itself in a pickle on Thursday when a high-stakes feud erupted between the two leading lights of the MAGA universe – President Donald Trump and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

While the breakup always seemed inevitable due to the egos involved, as well as Trump’s history of shedding one-time loyalists and stabbing them in the back on the way out, the hosts at the conservative cable giant have appeared to be in mourning over their two heroes duking it out.

Since the spat exploded, the network’s top MAGA personalities have been careful not to fully take a side, especially considering the media power Musk wields due to his control of the social media platform X. They’ve also expressed hope that the president and his former “first buddy” will eventually work it out, essentially saying the two are “just blowing off steam” like a couple of college bros.

At the same time, though, there was one Rubicon that Musk crossed that was a bridge too far for many of Fox’s opinion hosts – the loaded accusation that Trump was in the so-called “Epstein Files” and this was “the real reason” why the administration has yet to release them in full.

During his off-the-rails tweetstorm on Thursday that escalated the war of words to nuclear levels, the Tesla CEO brought up the president’s previous relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

open image in gallery Sean Hannity deflects Elon Musk's accusations about Donald Trump being on Jennfrey Epstein's list by bringing up former President Bill Clinton's relationship with the deceased sex offender. ( Fox News )

Considering right-wing media's long-standing obsession with Epstein’s supposed client list, which they’ve speculated would include a number of high-profile Democrats and celebrities who engaged in sex crimes with Epstein, the Musk allegation seemed primed to sow division within MAGA world.

This has especially been the case since many of the president’s supporters are still bitter over Attorney General Pam Bondi’s botched release of the FBI’s documents on Epstein and the FBI’s leaders – who were Epstein conspiracists themselves when they were MAGA media figures – now saying Epstein actually committed suicide and wasn’t murdered in jail.

Sean Hannity, the Trump confidant who also serves as the “White House shadow chief of staff,” was crestfallen that the back-and-forth between Trump and the one-time DOGE chief had grown so “personal,” specifically with Musk’s Epstein claims. Hannity, meanwhile, decided the best way to address the accusation was to pivot to another famous friend of Epstein’s.

“Wasn’t it Donald Trump who booted Epstein out… because he was one of the first people to realize just how horrible Epstein really was?” Hannity wondered, referencing the falling out between the president and the deceased sexual predator. “I guess if Donald Trump felt that Epstein had something on him, he probably wouldn’t have kicked him out of his club.”

After insisting that Trump was fully in the clear when it came to his past ties with Epstein, Hannity then fully pivoted to former President Bill Clinton, who also associated with Epstein in the past.

“Now, Democrats and the media – I’m just thinking out loud here – I truly wonder, is Bill Clinton in those files also? If I was a betting man, I know where I’d put my money,” the Fox News star openly speculated.

Hannity’s primetime colleague Jesse Watters, meanwhile, took a slightly different tack when it came to the billionaire’s shot at Trump.

open image in gallery Jesse Watters insisted that there's no way that Donald Trump is in the so-called "Epstein Files" because Joe Biden would have already released them if that were the case. ( Fox News )

“Elon’s calling the president a pedophile. Wow! I don’t think Musk has seen the Epstein Files and if Trump was in them, Biden probably would have released them,” Watters declared on Thursday night.

“And everyone knows that Trump kicked Epstein out of his clubs and cooperated with the victims’ attorneys,” he continued. “But the silver lining is that now Democrats are demanding the release of the Epstein Files.”

Watters went on to say that it’s up in the air if Musk and Trump will “patch it up,” acknowledging that if someone “said I was on the Epstein list, it might take me a little while” to get over it. At the same time, he insisted that “guys get over stuff” easily and that “both men are patriots and hopefully they will do the right thing.”

Elsewhere on the network, afternoon host Will Cain was a bit more critical of the SpaceX founder, taking issue with his abrupt about-face and wondering why Musk was such a supporter of Trump if he believes he had nefarious dealings with Epstein in the past.

“Elon Musk is — he seems to be unstable right now on X. He is talking about impeachment. He is talking about the Epstein files, if I were to believe that would be true, why would Joe Biden not have used them in trying to get elected over Donald Trump?” Cain asserted. “I hate it when people say this, but it’s not a good look for Elon Musk.”Later on in his program, Cain said he wanted to ask Musk about his suggestion that Trump is “in the Epstein Files,” wondering if the billionaire would have remained silent on it if the “Big, Beautiful Bill” had met his satisfaction. “What is this truth-teller today exposing about the guy yesterday, if everything is true that Elon is saying?” Cain added.

Meanwhile, on the president’s favorite morning show on Friday, the hosts made sure to let Trump know where their loyalties lay, at least when it came to Musk’s Epstein claims.

“The Epstein file thing was way over the top and just crazy to say that Trump was in the Epstein files,” co-host Brian Kilmeade exclaimed. “I mean, sometimes when people get drunk. They do crazy things. But this is a total escalation by Elon Musk.”

open image in gallery The hosts of Fox & Friends called Elon Musk "crazy" for bringing up the Epstein list amid the back-and-forth with Donald Trump. ( Fox News )

Still, as was the case with much of Fox News programming over the past 24 hours, the curvy couch crew was trying not to explicitly take a side in the spat, seemingly waiting to see how it developed throughout the day and weekend. Instead, they mostly expressed hope that the two would eventually smooth things over for the good of the Republican Party, adopting the role many of Trump’s allies have taken in trying to broker a Trump-Musk peace.

“Maybe I am a little too optimistic, but they’re both alpha males,” Lawrence Jones insisted. “They fight. It’s dirty. I got a friend like this. I love him to death. But when we fight – I don’t know what gets over us. We don’t do it publicly, but we love each other.”

This was similar to how Watters explained the situation the previous evening, likening the feud to a pair of fraternity bros who got into a brawl because of a love triangle. “Guys sometimes will punch you in the face, and the next night you’re having beer; sleep with your girlfriend, and you patch things up,” Watters bizarrely proclaimed at one point.

Kilmeade, meanwhile, went on to praise Trump for his “measured” response to Musk, all while claiming that the spending bill at the center of this blowup “might actually get better because of Musk.”

For now, though, the network’s MAGA hosts continue to be a bit despondent over the entire affair, urging the two to “knock it off” for the good of the country and that the whole situation makes them sad. And though many express optimism that Musk and Trump will make up, Laura Ingraham is worried that they may have already gone past a point of no return.

“I talked to an insider today who said it is irreparable,” she sighed on Thursday night.