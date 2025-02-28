Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S Attorney General Pam Bondi has received fierce backlash on both sides of the political aisle over the chaotic release of federal files on the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which has been described as a “debacle” and an “absolute clown show.”

The incident had Republicans and Democrats alike up in arms, after the files failed to yield major new findings and featured some information that was already public. Copies of the ‘Epstein Files’ were given to a number of hand-selected influencers before being published on the Department of Justice website several hours later.

“It was not a good day for the administration,” Florida Democrat Jared Moskowitz said, speaking on CNN. “ If you look at the traffic online over the Epstein release, I have never seen the left and the right come together in a moment on the debacle of [the files’ release].”

open image in gallery Copies of the “Epstein Files” were given to a number of hand-selected influencers before being published on the Department of Justice website several hours later, prompting outrage ( REUTERS )

California congressman Eric Swalwell posted a tongue-in-cheek image to X, showing a document that was fully blocked out by black redaction marks: “You were promised the full Epstein files. You got this,” he wrote.

The release of the files even had some of the most hardcore MAGA disciples dismayed, including right-wing broadcaster Laura Loomer, who called the release “unprofessional” and labelled Bondi a “liar.”

“I hate to say it, but the American people can’t trust the validity of the Epstein files released today,” Loomer wrote on X, as part of a flurry of posts. “It was released in an unprofessional manner with paid, partisan social media influencers to curate their binders for us. I can’t trust anything in the binder. Neither should you.”

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein, a high-profile financier who rubbed shoulders with influential figures in business, politics, and academia, died by suicide in 2019 in a New York prison as he awaited trial for sex trafficking of minors ( New York State Sex Offender Register )

Earlier, she wrote: “1 week ago, @PamBondi said “the Epstein files are on my desk”.Now she’s claiming the “deep state” set her up.

“What deep state? Trump is in office & all of his cabinet members are bragging about how they fired the deep state.I’m confused. I was told we fired the Deep State!”

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the House Oversight Committee, also expressed her outrage on X after the release, adding her committee hadn’t reviewed the release.

“THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!”

Epstein, a high-profile financier who rubbed shoulders with influential figures in business, politics, and academia, died by suicide in 2019 in a New York prison as he awaited trial. He was accused of running a sex trafficking ring involving minors.

open image in gallery U.S Attorney General Pam Bondi has received fierce backlash on both sides of the political aisle over the chaotic release of federal files ( REUTERS )

The lack of blockbuster revelations prompted some on the right to suggest a conspiracy related to the files on Epstein, who’s already at the center of numerous highly speculative accounts across the political spectrum.

“The Epstein files are a total joke,” conservative personality Glenn Beck posted on X. “Who is subverting POTUS? [president of the United States]”

The information released on Thursday includes an evidence list, flight logs, Epstein’s contact book, and a redacted masseuse list featuring over 250 entries, much of which was already public.