Attorney General Pam Bondi released more than 100 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein - though much of the information was already publicly available.

As part of President Donald Trump’s executive order demanding the government make documents related to cases of national interest public, Bondi said on Wednesday she would release “a lot of information” related to Epstein.

The latest instalment of the Epstein files included flight logs, a redacted contact book and an evidence list that made up part of the investigation into the disgraced financier.

Epstein, who died by suicide while in prison in 2019, spent decades running a scheme that allowed him and other people – including allegedly high-profile people – to sexually abuse children.

open image in gallery Bondi released more than 100 pages of documents on Thursday part of ‘Phase 1’ of the Epstein Files – though it largely did not contain new information ( REUTERS )

However, disappointment washed over people who have long believed there is a government cover-up conspiracy tied to the Epstein case when most of the information in the documents Bondi released, including names, had already been widely reported on.

Being named in the documents does not indicate wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. The list of names includes alleged victims, accusers and people tangentially connected to Epstein who were pulled into the civil or criminal lawsuits against his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

For example, both former president Bill Clinton and Trump have been named in connection to Epstein because both traveled on Epstein’s private jet at one point in time. But neither has been formally accused of wrongdoing and deny any involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

The names included in the documents have been listed below.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking in connection to Epstein’s activities

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Brother of King Charles III

Bill Clinton, former US president

Donald Trump, businessman and former US president

Hillary Clinton, former first lady to Bill Clinton, US secretary of state under Barack Obama, and US presidential candidate

David Copperfield, American stage magician

John Connelly, New York police detective turned investigative journalist who investigated Epstein

Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer and media pundit who represented Epstein in 2006

Leonardo DiCaprio, actor and film producer famous for his roles in Titanic and Inception

Al Gore, former US vice president under Bill Clinton

Richard Branson, British billionaire and business magnate, founder of the Virgin Group

Stephen Hawking, British physicist and science author

Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister

Michael Jackson, famed musician known as the “King of Pop”

Marvin Minksy, artificial intelligence pioneer

Kevin Spacey, actor known for his roles in Se7en and House of Cards, found not guilty of sexual assault in 2023

George Lucas, American film director and creator of the Star Wars saga

Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss and alleged Epstein co-conspirator who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial

Cate Blanchett, Australian actor who starred in The Lord of the Rings and Tár

Naomi Campbell, British model

Heidi Klum, German-US model

Sharon Churcher, British journalist

Bruce Willis, actor famous for his roles in Die Hard and The Sixth Sense

Bianca Jagger, activist and wife of The Rolling Stones frontman, Sir Mick Jagger

Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico

Cameron Diaz, actor who starred in Shrek and There’s Something About Mary

Glenn Dubin, an American hedge fund manager who was allegedly friends with Epstein

Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin, who once dated Epstein

Noam Chomsky, linguist and political philosopher

Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist

Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor known for his role in the Rush Hour films

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew

Robert F Kennedy Jr, American politician and conspiracy theorist

James Michael Austrich

Juan and Maria Alessi, husband and wife working at Epstein’s home in Florida

Janusz Banasiak, served as Epstein’s Palm Beach house manager

Bella Klein or Klen (documents differ), a former accountant in Epstein’s New York office

Leslie or Lesley Groff (documents differ), Epstein’s former secretary, who was named as a co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal but reportedly will not be charged

Victoria Bean

Rebecca Boylan

Dana Burns

Ron Eppinger, sex trafficker

Daniel Estes

Annie Farmer, accused Epstein of sexual assault

Maria Farmer, Annie Farmer’s sister, who also accused Epstein of sexual assault

Anouska De Georgiou, a model who accused Epstein of rape

Louis Freeh, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Frédéric Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist

Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist

Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein’s butler

Doug Band, longtime Bill Clinton aide who says he urged Mr Clinton to cut ties with Epstein

Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault

Lynn Miller, mother of Virginia Giuffre

Crystal Figueroa, sister of Anthony Figueroa, who dated Virginia Giuffre in the early 2000s

Anthony Figueroa, Virginia Robert’s former boyfriend

Eric Gany

Meg Garvin, represented Virginia Giuffre

Sheridan Gibson-Butte,

Ross Gow, Maxwell’s press agent

Fred Graff

Robert Giuffre

Philip Guderyon

Alexandra Hall

Joanna Harrison

Shannon Harrison

Victoria Hazel

Brittany Henderson

Brett Jaffe

Forest Jones

Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal

Adriana Ross, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal

Carol Kess

Dr Steven Olson

Stephen Kaufmann

Wendy Leigh, author

Peter Listerman

Tom Lyons

Nadia Marcinkova, alleged friend of Epstein’s, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal

Bob Meister

Jamie Melanson

Donald Morrell

David Mullen

David Norr

Joe Pagano

May Paluga

Stanley Pottinger

Detective Joe Recarey, former Palm Beach police officer who investigated reports of sexual abuse against children by Epstein

Chief Michael Reiter, responsible for investigation of sexual abuse against children by Epstein

Rinaldo and Debra Rizzo, husband and wife who worked for Epstein’s alleged friend Glenn Dubin

Sky Roberts

Kimblerley Roberts

Lynn Roberts

Haley Robson, named as a “teen recruiter” for Epstein in police documents

Dave Rodgers, private jet pilot for Epstein

Alfredo Rodriquez, butler at Epstein’s Florida home

Scott Rothinson

Forest Sawyer

Dough Schoetlle,investigator

Johanna Sjoberg, claims she was sexually abused while underage by Epstein. Also claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast

Cecilia Stein

Marianne Strong

Mark Tafoya

Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant

Brent Tindall

Kevin Thompson

Ed Tuttle

Les Wexner, founder of L Brands and a former business partner of Epstein

Abigail Wexner, wife of Les Wexner

Cresenda Valdes

Emma Vaghan

Anthony Valladares

Christina Venero, licensed massage therapist

Maritza Vazquez

Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and author who claims she was blocked from covering Epstein’s misdeeds while working at Vanity Fair

Jarred Weisfield

Sharon White

Courtney Wild

Daniel Wilson

Mark Zeff, New York decorator

Kelly Spamm, unknown person listed as flying on Epstein’s private jet

Alexandra Dixon, unknown person listed in Epstein’s ‘little black book’

Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein’s former household manager, jailed in 2012 for hiding and trying to sell Epstein’s ‘black book’

Ricardo Legorreta, Mexican designer listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet

Dr Chris Donahue, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre, included on a list of all her previous medical providers requested by Maxwell’s defence team

Dr Wah Wah, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Judith Lightfoot, psychologist who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Karen Kutikoff, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Carol Hayek, psychiatrist who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Darshanee Majaliyana, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Mona Devansean, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Scott Robert Geiger, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Michele Streeter, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Donna Oliver, physician assistant who treated Virginia Giuffre

Bondi said in a statement that the first phase was intended to “shed light to Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability.”

The federal government had begun pursuing a case against Epstein after there was intense public scrutiny of the sweetheart deal he cut with state prosecutors in Florida in 2008, serving only 13 months in prison despite being accused of sexually abusing hundreds of underage girls and young women.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein spent decades sexually abusing children and was accused of engaging in child sex trafficking ( New York State Sex Offender Regi )

A similar case was pursued against Maxwell, his longtime girlfriend who helped him abuse children for decades. She was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offenses in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Justice Department also released a document entitled “Massuse list,” which was entirely redacted in order to protect the privacy of victims. They also released Epstein’s, already public, address book.

Despite the lacking information, Trump’s administration still made show out of the day, inviting a group of conservative influencers to the White House to hand them white binders that contained “Phase 1” of the Epstein Files.

The attorney general said more information would be released soon and accused the FBI field office in New York of withholding documents. She sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel requesting they hand over “the full and complete Epstein files” by Friday morning.