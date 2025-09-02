Republican Thomas Massie gets the ball rolling on release of Epstein files as Congress returns to DC
Massie says he’s confident discharge petition can reach required 218 signatures to pass
A Republican congressman who is spearheading the push on the right for the Trump administration to release the entirety of the federal government’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein made it clear on Thursday that it will be top on the agenda as Congress returns.
Thomas Massie, a Kentucky representative with a history of clashing with the president and his own party, wrote on X that he planned to file a discharge petition forcing a vote on the matter in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, when the House gavels back into session.
Lawmakers spent the month of August on their yearly summer recess, during which many members returned home to their districts to meet with constituents. That recess was called early, by Speaker Mike Johnson, to block Massie from filing his petition, in late July.
“I am in DC and I will file the discharge petition today, Sept 2nd, at approximately 2pm when Congress officially returns from the August recess,” Massie posted. “At that point we can begin collecting the 218 signatures necessary to force a vote on binding legislation to release the Epstein files.”
Johnson previously called the move by Massie a “charade”.
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
