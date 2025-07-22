Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

House panel votes to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell over Epstein files

Oversight panel votes to compel Maxwell’s testimony as far right and progressives align on calls for transparency

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 22 July 2025 15:54 BST
Comments
Protesters place Epstein sign on Trump golf course ahead of state visit

The House Oversight Committee approved a subpoena for Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime girlfriend of pedophile and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, by voice vote on Tuesday.

Lawmakers voted to compel Maxwell’s testimony before the committee as the issue of whether a so-called “client list” of Epstein’s co-conspirators exists continues to consume Washington and much of American political discourse across X, Truth Social and other social platforms.

In the House of Representatives, the investigation provoked a rare moment of unity between some of Donald Trump’s closest supporters in the GOP, some of his strongest critics on the left, and even a Republican representative who has become one of the biggest thorns in the president’s side.

Ghislaine Maxwell, pictured in 2003, was convicted of aiding Epstein's criminal efforts. Now, Congress wants her to testify amid the fallout over whether or not the DOJ has additional information on powerful people who helped enable Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell, pictured in 2003, was convicted of aiding Epstein's criminal efforts. Now, Congress wants her to testify amid the fallout over whether or not the DOJ has additional information on powerful people who helped enable Epstein (Getty Images)

While the committee’s vote to compel Maxwell to testify is clearly significant, a bipartisan cohort of lawmakers is threatening to take it a step further by forcing a vote on a resolution directing the Justice Department to release the entirety of its evidence on the Epstein and Maxwell cases.

This is a breaking news report. More to follow...

