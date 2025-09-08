Trump’s alleged ‘bawdy’ birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein is now public

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lawyers for the estate of deceased sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein have provided a copy of the birthday book to the House Oversight Committee that includes the alleged “bawdy” letter from Donald Trump that features a hand-drawn figure of a naked woman along with the president’s signature, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The president has denied writing the letter to Epstein for his 50th birthday, calling it a “fake thing” and suing both the WSJ and owner Rupert Murdoch for defamation, calling the letter “nonexistent.”

A spokesperson for the WSJ’s publisher Dow Jones said: “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting.”

“President Trump called the Epstein investigation a hoax and claimed that his birthday note didn’t exist. Now we know that Donald Trump was lying and is doing everything he can to cover up the truth,” Oversight ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said on Monday. “Enough of the games and lies, release the full files now.”

The publication of the letter comes more than two months after the Wall Street Journal first reported on its existence, noting that the “bawdy” card was allegedly sent to Epstein in 2003 as part of a 50th birthday present to the disgraced financier. The card features the figure of a nude woman with Trump’s signature seemingly mimicking pubic hair.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein appear together in a photo on the side of a van. The estate of Epstein has provided an alleged birthday book to the Oversight Committee. ( REUTERS )

“Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter reads. The card also features an imagined conversation between Epstein and Trump in which the president tells Epstein that “enigmas never age” and “we have certain things in common.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich took to social media to insist that the signature wasn’t Trump’s and that News Corp, the parent company of the Wall Street Journal, should quickly settle its lawsuit.

“Time for @newscorp to open that checkbook, it’s not his signature. DEFAMATION!” Budowich tweeted.

The official social media account for the Oversight Democrats quickly released an image of the letter. “HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist,” the accont stated. “Trump talks about a ‘wonderful secret’ the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!”

open image in gallery The image of the alleged birthday card that Donald Trump sent to Jeffrey Epstein was released by the House Oversight Committee. ( X/@OversightDems )

This is a breaking story...