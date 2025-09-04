The Epstein List: All the names revealed before Trump and Bondi said there was nothing to see
Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton are among the names included in unredacted court documents released in January 2024
As Congress returned to session on Tuesday, so too did political scrutiny over the Jeffrey Epstein case.
By the afternoon, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee had published 33,295 pages of documents related to Epstein after it subpoenaed the Justice Department for the files. While Democrats noted much of the material was already publicly available, the release reignited public interest in Epstein’s connections.
Six survivors of the sex offender met with members of the comittee for a two-hour briefing at the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in one GOP congresswoman in tears, and exiting the meeting early. Several victims of Epstein told NBC News on Tuesday evening that they have been forced to compile their own “client lists” after the Justice Department declared in July that no such record exists.
And dozens of Epstein’s accusers, along with other victims of sexual abuse, descended on Washington, D.C. on Wednesday as survivors joined House members to push for the full release of the Justice Department’s files at a news conference.
It is well documented that Epstein socialized with royalty, politicians and celebrities, with more than 100 names mentioned previously in unredacted court documents released in January 2024.
The names in the court documents released last year, which include Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, were part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, against the sex offender’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Conspiracy theories about Epstein swirled after his death by suicide on August 10, 2019, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in a New York jail cell.
Trump’s MAGA base has been calling for the release of the Epstein files since the president took office, with the Republican pledging to release them during the 2024 campaign trail.
Attorney General Pam Bondi promised in February that the public would receive “the full, unredacted files and said they were “sitting on [her] desk.” Anger intensified after the botched release of the “Phase 1” files later that month, when Bondi handed binders to right-wing influencers at the White House.
They received about 200 pages of files, including a series of flight logs from Epstein’s private jet, a partly redacted “contacts list,” and a fully blacked-out list of “masseuses,” most of which was already in the public domain and previously published during the prosecution of Maxwell in 2021.
Trump, who has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case, has now found himself at the center of a MAGA firestorm.
In early July, the Justice Department drew ire after issuing a memo stating that there was no evidence Epstein had a “client list,” and that no further documents in the sex offender’s case would be released.
The president later instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce select grand jury testimony in the case – which is secret by law. The motion faced steep precedent, and three judges across two district courts ultimately rejected her motion to unseal.
The House Oversight Committee subsequently intensified its investigation into the Epstein case, issuing subpoenas to former top officials, several former U.S. attorneys general and FBI directors, along with the Justice Department itself.
The DOJ is planning to hand over to Congress documents from its investigation into Epstein after the committee subpoenaed the agency in August, Republican Chairman James Comer said.
Over the years, thousands of pages of records in the Epstein case have been released through lawsuits, Epstein’s criminal dockets, public disclosures, and Freedom of Information Act requests.
The documents unsealed by a court in January 2024 contained nearly 1,000 pages of evidence in the lawsuit filed by Giuffre, who died by suicide on April 26 at her home in Neergabby, Australia.
The list includes many of Epstein’s accusers and alleged victims, as well as people with only tangential connections to Epstein who were pulled into the lawsuit against Maxwell.
Being named in these documents does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else.
While judges, court staff, and legal representatives are excluded, here are some of the names that do appear in the legal records connected to Epstein:
- Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking in connection with Epstein’s activities
- Prince Andrew, Duke of York, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Brother of King Charles III
- Bill Clinton, former US president
- Donald Trump, businessman and U.S. president
- Hillary Clinton, former first lady to Bill Clinton, US secretary of state under Barack Obama, and US presidential candidate
- David Copperfield, American stage magician
- John Connelly, New York police detective turned investigative journalist, who investigated Epstein
- Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer and media pundit who represented Epstein in 2006
- Leonardo DiCaprio, actor and film producer famous for his roles in Titanic and Inception
- Al Gore, former US vice president under Bill Clinton
- Richard Branson, British billionaire and business magnate, founder of the Virgin Group
- Stephen Hawking, British physicist and science author
- Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister
- Michael Jackson, famed musician known as the “King of Pop”
- Marvin Minsky, artificial intelligence pioneer
- Kevin Spacey, actor known for his roles in Se7en and House of Cards, was found not guilty of sexual assault in 2023
- George Lucas, American film director and creator of the Star Wars saga
- Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss and alleged Epstein co-conspirator who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial
- Cate Blanchett, Australian actor who starred in The Lord of the Rings and Tár
- Naomi Campbell, British model
- Heidi Klum, German-US model
- Sharon Churcher, British journalist
- Bruce Willis, actor famous for his roles in Die Hard and The Sixth Sense
- Sir Mick Jagger, lead singer of The Rolling Stones
- Bianca Jagger, activist and wife of The Rolling Stones frontman, Sir Mick Jagger
- Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico
- Cameron Diaz, actor who starred in Shrek and There’s Something About Mary
- Chris Rock, comedian and actor who starred in Beverly Hills Cop II
- Ralph Fiennes, actor who starred in the Grand Budapest Hotel
- Alec Baldwin, actor who starred in Pearl Harbor
- Courtney Love, guitarist, songwriter, actress who was married Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain
- Glenn Dubin, an American hedge fund manager who was allegedly Friends with Epstein
- Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin, who once dated Epstein
- Noam Chomsky, linguist and political philosopher
- Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist
- Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor known for his role in the Rush Hour films
- Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew
- Robert F Kennedy Jr, American politician and conspiracy theorist
- James Michael Austrich
- Juan and Maria Alessi, husband and wife, working at Epstein’s home in Florida
- Janusz Banasiak, served as Epstein’s Palm Beach house manager
- Bella Klein or Klen (documents differ), a former accountant in Epstein’s New York office
- Leslie or Lesley Groff (documents differ), Epstein’s former secretary, who was named as a co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal but reportedly will not be charged
- Victoria Bean
- Rebecca Boylan
- Dana Burns
- Ron Eppinger, sex trafficker
- Daniel Estes
- Annie Farmer, accused Epstein of sexual assault
- Maria Farmer, Annie Farmer’s sister, who also accused Epstein of sexual assault
- Anouska De Georgiou, a model who accused Epstein of rape
- Louis Freeh, former FBI director
- Frédéric Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist
- Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist
- Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein’s butler
- Doug Band, longtime Bill Clinton aide who says he urged Mr Clinton to cut ties with Epstein
- Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault
- Lynn Miller, mother of Virginia Giuffre
- Crystal Figueroa, sister of Anthony Figueroa, who dated Virginia Giuffre in the early 2000s
- Anthony Figueroa, Virginia Roberts’ former boyfriend
- Eric Gany
- Meg Garvin, represented Virginia Giuffre
- Sheridan Gibson-Butte,
- Ross Gow, Maxwell’s press agent
- Fred Graff
- Robert Giuffre
- Philip Guderyon
- Alexandra Hall
- Joanna Harrison
- Shannon Harrison
- Victoria Hazel
- Brittany Henderson
- Brett Jaffe
- Forest Jones
- Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal
- Adriana Ross, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal
- Carol Kess
- Dr Steven Olson
- Stephen Kaufmann
- Wendy Leigh, author
- Peter Listerman
- Tom Lyons
- Nadia Marcinkova, alleged friend of Epstein’s, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal
- Bob Meister
- Jamie Melanson
- Donald Morrell
- David Mullen
- David Norr
- Joe Pagano
- May Paluga
- Stanley Pottinger
- Detective Joe Recarey, former Palm Beach police officer who investigated reports of sexual abuse against children by Epstein
- Chief Michael Reiter, responsible for investigation of sexual abuse against children by Epstein
- Rinaldo and Debra Rizzo, husband and wife who worked for Epstein’s alleged friend Glenn Dubin
- Sky Roberts
- Kimblerley Roberts
- Lynn Roberts
- Haley Robson, named as a “teen recruiter” for Epstein in police documents
- Dave Rodgers, private jet pilot for Epstein
- Alfredo Rodriquez, butler at Epstein’s Florida home
- Scott Rothinson
- Forest Sawyer
- Dough Schoetlle,investigator
- Johanna Sjoberg, claims she was sexually abused while underage by Epstein. Also claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast
- Cecilia Stein
- Marianne Strong
- Mark Tafoya
- Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant
- Brent Tindall
- Kevin Thompson
- Ed Tuttle
- Les Wexner, founder of L Brands and a former business partner of Epstein
- Abigail Wexner, wife of Les Wexner
- Cresenda Valdes
- Emma Vaghan
- Anthony Valladares
- Christina Venero, licensed massage therapist
- Maritza Vazquez
- Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and author who claims she was blocked from covering Epstein’s misdeeds while working at Vanity Fair
- Jarred Weisfield
- Sharon White
- Courtney Wild
- Daniel Wilson
- Mark Zeff, New York decorator
- Kelly Spamm, unknown person listed as flying on Epstein’s private jet
- Alexandra Dixon, unknown person listed in Epstein’s ‘little black book’
- Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein’s former household manager, jailed in 2012 for hiding and trying to sell Epstein’s ‘black book’
- Ricardo Legorreta, Mexican designer listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet
- Dr Chris Donahue, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre, included on a list of all her previous medical providers requested by Maxwell’s defence team
- Dr Wah Wah, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Judith Lightfoot, psychologist who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Karen Kutikoff, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Carol Hayek, psychiatrist who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Darshanee Majaliyana, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Mona Devansean, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Scott Robert Geiger, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Michele Streeter, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Donna Oliver, physician assistant who treated Virginia Giuffre