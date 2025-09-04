The Epstein List: All the names revealed before Trump and Bondi said there was nothing to see

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Congress returned to session on Tuesday, so too did political scrutiny over the Jeffrey Epstein case.

By the afternoon, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee had published 33,295 pages of documents related to Epstein after it subpoenaed the Justice Department for the files. While Democrats noted much of the material was already publicly available, the release reignited public interest in Epstein’s connections.

Six survivors of the sex offender met with members of the comittee for a two-hour briefing at the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in one GOP congresswoman in tears, and exiting the meeting early. Several victims of Epstein told NBC News on Tuesday evening that they have been forced to compile their own “client lists” after the Justice Department declared in July that no such record exists.

And dozens of Epstein’s accusers, along with other victims of sexual abuse, descended on Washington, D.C. on Wednesday as survivors joined House members to push for the full release of the Justice Department’s files at a news conference.

open image in gallery Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in prison awaiting trial in August 2019, socialized with royalty and celebrities and was accused of running a large network of underage girls for sex ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

It is well documented that Epstein socialized with royalty, politicians and celebrities, with more than 100 names mentioned previously in unredacted court documents released in January 2024.

The names in the court documents released last year, which include Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, were part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, against the sex offender’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Conspiracy theories about Epstein swirled after his death by suicide on August 10, 2019, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in a New York jail cell.

Trump’s MAGA base has been calling for the release of the Epstein files since the president took office, with the Republican pledging to release them during the 2024 campaign trail.

Attorney General Pam Bondi promised in February that the public would receive “the full, unredacted files and said they were “sitting on [her] desk.” Anger intensified after the botched release of the “Phase 1” files later that month, when Bondi handed binders to right-wing influencers at the White House.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce select grand jury testimony in the case ( Reuters )

They received about 200 pages of files, including a series of flight logs from Epstein’s private jet, a partly redacted “contacts list,” and a fully blacked-out list of “masseuses,” most of which was already in the public domain and previously published during the prosecution of Maxwell in 2021.

Trump, who has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case, has now found himself at the center of a MAGA firestorm.

In early July, the Justice Department drew ire after issuing a memo stating that there was no evidence Epstein had a “client list,” and that no further documents in the sex offender’s case would be released.

The president later instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce select grand jury testimony in the case – which is secret by law. The motion faced steep precedent, and three judges across two district courts ultimately rejected her motion to unseal.

The House Oversight Committee subsequently intensified its investigation into the Epstein case, issuing subpoenas to former top officials, several former U.S. attorneys general and FBI directors, along with the Justice Department itself.

The DOJ is planning to hand over to Congress documents from its investigation into Epstein after the committee subpoenaed the agency in August, Republican Chairman James Comer said.

Over the years, thousands of pages of records in the Epstein case have been released through lawsuits, Epstein’s criminal dockets, public disclosures, and Freedom of Information Act requests.

The documents unsealed by a court in January 2024 contained nearly 1,000 pages of evidence in the lawsuit filed by Giuffre, who died by suicide on April 26 at her home in Neergabby, Australia.

The list includes many of Epstein’s accusers and alleged victims, as well as people with only tangential connections to Epstein who were pulled into the lawsuit against Maxwell.

Being named in these documents does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else.

While judges, court staff, and legal representatives are excluded, here are some of the names that do appear in the legal records connected to Epstein:

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking in connection with Epstein’s activities

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Brother of King Charles III

Bill Clinton, former US president

Donald Trump, businessman and U.S. president

Hillary Clinton, former first lady to Bill Clinton, US secretary of state under Barack Obama, and US presidential candidate

David Copperfield, American stage magician

John Connelly, New York police detective turned investigative journalist, who investigated Epstein

Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer and media pundit who represented Epstein in 2006

Leonardo DiCaprio, actor and film producer famous for his roles in Titanic and Inception

Al Gore, former US vice president under Bill Clinton

Richard Branson, British billionaire and business magnate, founder of the Virgin Group

Stephen Hawking, British physicist and science author

Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister

Michael Jackson, famed musician known as the “King of Pop”

Marvin Minsky, artificial intelligence pioneer

Kevin Spacey, actor known for his roles in Se7en and House of Cards, was found not guilty of sexual assault in 2023

George Lucas, American film director and creator of the Star Wars saga

Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss and alleged Epstein co-conspirator who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial

Cate Blanchett, Australian actor who starred in The Lord of the Rings and Tár

Naomi Campbell, British model

Heidi Klum, German-US model

Sharon Churcher, British journalist

Bruce Willis, actor famous for his roles in Die Hard and The Sixth Sense

Sir Mick Jagger, lead singer of The Rolling Stones

Bianca Jagger, activist and wife of The Rolling Stones frontman, Sir Mick Jagger

Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico

Cameron Diaz, actor who starred in Shrek and There’s Something About Mary

Chris Rock, comedian and actor who starred in Beverly Hills Cop II

Ralph Fiennes, actor who starred in the Grand Budapest Hotel

Alec Baldwin, actor who starred in Pearl Harbor

Courtney Love, guitarist, songwriter, actress who was married Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain

Glenn Dubin, an American hedge fund manager who was allegedly Friends with Epstein

Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin, who once dated Epstein

Noam Chomsky, linguist and political philosopher

Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist

Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor known for his role in the Rush Hour films

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew

Robert F Kennedy Jr, American politician and conspiracy theorist

James Michael Austrich

Juan and Maria Alessi, husband and wife, working at Epstein’s home in Florida

Janusz Banasiak, served as Epstein’s Palm Beach house manager

Bella Klein or Klen (documents differ), a former accountant in Epstein’s New York office

Leslie or Lesley Groff (documents differ), Epstein’s former secretary, who was named as a co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal but reportedly will not be charged

Victoria Bean

Rebecca Boylan

Dana Burns

Ron Eppinger, sex trafficker

Daniel Estes

Annie Farmer, accused Epstein of sexual assault

Maria Farmer, Annie Farmer’s sister, who also accused Epstein of sexual assault

Anouska De Georgiou, a model who accused Epstein of rape

Louis Freeh, former FBI director

Frédéric Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist

Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist

Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein’s butler

Doug Band, longtime Bill Clinton aide who says he urged Mr Clinton to cut ties with Epstein

Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault

Lynn Miller, mother of Virginia Giuffre

Crystal Figueroa, sister of Anthony Figueroa, who dated Virginia Giuffre in the early 2000s

Anthony Figueroa, Virginia Roberts’ former boyfriend

Eric Gany

Meg Garvin, represented Virginia Giuffre

Sheridan Gibson-Butte,

Ross Gow, Maxwell’s press agent

Fred Graff

Robert Giuffre

Philip Guderyon

Alexandra Hall

Joanna Harrison

Shannon Harrison

Victoria Hazel

Brittany Henderson

Brett Jaffe

Forest Jones

Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal

Adriana Ross, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal

Carol Kess

Dr Steven Olson

Stephen Kaufmann

Wendy Leigh, author

Peter Listerman

Tom Lyons

Nadia Marcinkova, alleged friend of Epstein’s, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal

Bob Meister

Jamie Melanson

Donald Morrell

David Mullen

David Norr

Joe Pagano

May Paluga

Stanley Pottinger

Detective Joe Recarey, former Palm Beach police officer who investigated reports of sexual abuse against children by Epstein

Chief Michael Reiter, responsible for investigation of sexual abuse against children by Epstein

Rinaldo and Debra Rizzo, husband and wife who worked for Epstein’s alleged friend Glenn Dubin

Sky Roberts

Kimblerley Roberts

Lynn Roberts

Haley Robson, named as a “teen recruiter” for Epstein in police documents

Dave Rodgers, private jet pilot for Epstein

Alfredo Rodriquez, butler at Epstein’s Florida home

Scott Rothinson

Forest Sawyer

Dough Schoetlle,investigator

Johanna Sjoberg, claims she was sexually abused while underage by Epstein. Also claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast

Cecilia Stein

Marianne Strong

Mark Tafoya

Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant

Brent Tindall

Kevin Thompson

Ed Tuttle

Les Wexner, founder of L Brands and a former business partner of Epstein

Abigail Wexner, wife of Les Wexner

Cresenda Valdes

Emma Vaghan

Anthony Valladares

Christina Venero, licensed massage therapist

Maritza Vazquez

Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and author who claims she was blocked from covering Epstein’s misdeeds while working at Vanity Fair

Jarred Weisfield

Sharon White

Courtney Wild

Daniel Wilson

Mark Zeff, New York decorator

Kelly Spamm, unknown person listed as flying on Epstein’s private jet

Alexandra Dixon, unknown person listed in Epstein’s ‘little black book’

Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein’s former household manager, jailed in 2012 for hiding and trying to sell Epstein’s ‘black book’

Ricardo Legorreta, Mexican designer listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet

Dr Chris Donahue, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre, included on a list of all her previous medical providers requested by Maxwell’s defence team

Dr Wah Wah, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Judith Lightfoot, psychologist who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Karen Kutikoff, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Carol Hayek, psychiatrist who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Darshanee Majaliyana, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Mona Devansean, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Scott Robert Geiger, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Michele Streeter, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre