Virginia Giuffre, an outspoken survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse, has died by suicide, according to NBC News.

Giuffre, one of the first people to call for criminal charges against Epstein, alleged the businessman trafficked her to Prince Andrew when she was 17. Prince Andrew denied the claims and settled out of court with her in 2022.

She was 41 when she died in Neergabby, Australia.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," Giuffre’s family told NBC News. "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors," the family’s statement continued. “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight."

Late last month, Giuffre posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed on Instagram, explaining that doctors told her she had “four days to live” due to kidney failure following a car wreck.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” she wrote.

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,” she added. “S*** in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s*** at the end of the day.”

Giuffre had three children with her husband, Richard Giuffre. The couple split at the beginning of this year, according to the BBC.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.