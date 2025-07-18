Trump asks Pam Bondi to release certain files on Epstein: ‘Subject to court approval’
Trump asked AG Pam Bondi to ‘produce any and all pertinent’ grand jury testimony
President Donald Trump says he’s asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to release certain Jeffrey Epstein files and relevant grand jury testimony: “subject to court approval.”
The president’s directive follows weeks of uproar surrounding the handling of the so-called Epstein files and after Trump announced his plans to sue the Wall Street Journal after the paper published a bombshell report detailing a bawdy birthday card Trump allegedly gave to Jeffrey Epstein.
A schism in MAGA world broke open after the Justice Department said there was no evidence to support the existence of a “client list” of associates some claim Epstein blackmailed over their alleged involvement in his trafficking scheme.
Now, prominent Republicans, including Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, have joined conservative influencers in calling for increased transparency around the case.
On Thursday, the president seems to be caving in to the demands.
Trump revealed he asked the attorney general to release more information into the highly scrutinized case in a Truth Social post Thursday evening.
He wrote: “Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!”
He posted the update within the hour of announcing his plans to sue the Wall Street Journal over its story detailing a bawdy birthday card that Trump allegedly gave to Epstein for his 50th birthday.
