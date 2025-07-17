Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence pushes for release of the Epstein files: ‘The time has come’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Vice President Mike Pence has joined the sea of Republicans calling on the Trump administration to release the Epstein files.

President Donald Trump’s MAGA followers erupted after the Department of Justice released a memo stating there was no evidence to support a “client list” of associates whom some claim Epstein blackmailed over their alleged involvement in his trafficking scheme.

Prominent Congressional Republicans — and now Trump’s former vice president — have joined the calls for increased transparency related to the disgraced financier.

"I think the time has come for the administration to release all of the files regarding Jeffrey Epstein's investigation and prosecution," Pence told CBS News on Wednesday. "It's important that we protect the names of the victims. They should be excluded from any disclosure."

“I think that anyone who participated or was associated with this despicable man ought to be held up to public scrutiny,” he continued. "I just think we ought to get the facts to the American people, and I've always believed in transparency.”

open image in gallery Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence calls for the release of ‘all of the files regarding Jeffrey Epstein's investigation and prosecution’ ( Getty )

The president has repeatedly claimed that the Epstein files were a “hoax” that was “made up” by Democrats, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The disgraced financier died by suicide in prison in 2019, the FBI determined, while awaiting his sex trafficking trial. Two years later, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of crimes related to her role in a scheme to abuse minor girls with Epstein.

“It's a big hoax," Trump said Wednesday at the Oval Office. "It's started by Democrats. It's been run by the Democrats for four years."

Pence countered claims that the files were politically charged. "Jeffrey Epstein's prosecution began during the Bush administration, continued through the Obama years," the former vice president said. "I know of no reason why this administration, once the victims' names are protected, should not release all the files on Jeffrey Epstein."

Just hours earlier, Trump took to social media to attack his “past supporters” for buying into “this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker.” He added: “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in prison while awaiting his sex trafficking trial, the FBI has determined ( AP )

The former vice president’s remarks come after fellow Republicans have spoken out about the Epstein files.

“I’m for transparency,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told conservative commentator Benny Johnson. “It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide it.”

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie vowed to force a House vote on “releasing the COMPLETE files.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a fixture in Trump’s circle, slammed: “I think the Department of Justice and the FBI has more explaining to do — this is Jeffrey Epstein.” She told Real America’s Voice network: “This is the most famous pedophile in modern-day history, and people are absolutely not going to accept just a memo that was written that says there is no client list.”

Trump has labeled Republicans pursuing the files “stupid” and “foolish.”