Trump attacks ‘stupid Republicans’ for wanting Epstein files released
Trump continues to disavow members of his party who have called for him to fulfill campaign promise to release evidence on notorious pedophile
President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to lash out at some of his most fervent supporters amid continuing calls for the Justice Department to release case files on deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, telling reporters in the Oval Office that those in his party who are refusing to drop the matter are “stupid” and “foolish.”
Speaking alongside Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa during media availability at the top of a bilateral meeting, Trump was asked if he has evidence to support his recent claim that the fervor over the late disgraced financier, who died from suicide in a Manhattan jail cell during his first term, is part of a Democratic “hoax” against him.
He declined to say there is any such evidence, but he repeated his dubious claim that there’s nothing to the Epstein matter and accused those in his camp who still want to see documents from the case as having been taken in by duplicitous Democrats.
“I know it's a hoax. It was started by Democrats. It's been run by the Democrats for four years ... it's perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net, and so they try and do the Democrats' work,” he said.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments