Trump rants that his ‘PAST’ supporters have bought into Jeffrey Epstein ‘Hoax’

President Donald Trump has unleashed yet another tirade at his own supporters as his Make America Great Again movement continues to push back at the Justice Department’s refusal to release case files from the prosecution of deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on Truth Social, the 47th president, who once spoke highly of the disgraced financier and his proclivity for surrounding himself with young women, resumed arguing that the furor around the so-called “Epstein files” — a longtime fixation for many of his supporters who believe they contain damaging information on prominent Democrats and other liberal celebrities — is a creation of his political enemies rather than anything genuinely felt by his political base.

Trump compared the burgeoning scandal around his own Department of Justice to past political blow-ups around Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, calling the present dustup a “SCAM” perpetrated by Democrats and labeling it as “what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

He also suggested that anyone still clamoring for the documents is not a true supporter of his.

“My PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years,” he said “I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

The former math teacher turned financial adviser, who federal agents arrested on sex trafficking charges in July 2019, hanged himself roughly a month later in a Manhattan detention facility where he was awaiting trial. For years, the president’s supporters have pushed for release of what they believe was a list of powerful people to whom Epstein is alleged to have trafficked young girls, as well as other information they believe would reflect negatively on members of the Democratic Party, various Hollywood celebrities, and other purported elites who they believe to be part of a sinister cabal controlling world events.

For years, Trump has winked and nodded at such beliefs and had indicated during his 2024 campaign that his administration would release the documents in question if he were victorious in last year’s presidential election.

But last week the Justice Department and FBI issued a memo stating that there was no such client list and announcing that no additional files relating to the case would be made public.

The agencies had determined that no “further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” much was sealed by a court to protect Epstein’s victims, and “only a fraction of it “would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial.”

Additionally, the memo said that no further charges were expected as investigators “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Now, as his base revolts over the Justice Department’s failure to make good on that promise, he is angrily disavowing those MAGA die-hards.

Continuing his Truth Social rant, the president went on to disavow those supporters who still want his administration to come clean on the case files assembled as federal investigators and prosecutors built a case against Epstein for sex trafficking during his first term.

He wrote: “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore! “

The president’s social media rant is the latest in a series of outbursts he has had when pressed on the Epstein matter.

During a cabinet meeting last week when a reporter asked him about the now-infamous Justice Department memorandum, he expressed incredulity that anyone was still discussing the matter.

And over the weekend as the furor failed to break, he took to his social media platform to inveigh against the continued clamoring for records relating to his former associate.

He wrote: “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals’?” and groused that his “PERFECT Administration” was being hurt by “selfish people ... all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

In remarks to reporters on Tuesday he claimed not to understand why the dead pedophile was still animating his base.

“I don't understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It's pretty boring stuff,” he said. “I think, really, only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going.”

But some of his most prominent supporters don’t agree.

In an interview with podcaster Benny Johnson on Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (who is not related to the podcaster) said he was for “transparency” and called for the Justice Department to “put everything out there and let the people decide it” even as he and most House Republicans voted down Democratic legislative language that would have forced the release of the documents at issue.

Another Republican, Representative Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, wrote on X Tuesday that he would force a House vote on “releasing the COMPLETE files.”

“We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes. Americans were promised justice and transparency,” he said.

And one of Trump’s most vocal boosters, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, told the right-wing Real America’s Voice network she expects more to be made public.

“I think the Department of Justice and the FBI has more explaining to do — this is Jeffrey Epstein,” she said.

“This is the most famous pedophile in modern-day history, and people are absolutely not going to accept just a memo that was written that says there is no client list.”