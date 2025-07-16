Rep. Lauren Boebert wants Matt Gaetz to lead special counsel investigation into Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Lauren Boebert wants failed Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz to lead a special counsel investigation into the Epstein files.

The Colorado Republican suggested the former congressman was an appropriate figure to deliver the “truth” surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death, including his “client list,” which MAGA has been up and arms about after the Department of Justice and FBI said they found no credible evidence it exists.

Epstein died by suicide in his prison cell on August 10, 2019, and has long been the subject of conspiracy theories that he kept a secret list of famous and powerful people to whom he trafficked underage girls for sex.

MAGA is deeply unhappy over the Trump administration’s handling of the case.

“There has to be a special investigation into this if we aren’t going to be provided information,” Boebert said Tuesday on The Benny Show. “I want answers and maybe that takes that special counsel to do so. Maybe Matt Gaetz can lead the special counsel.”

Gaetz, 43, was President Donald Trump’s first pick for attorney general but his nomination was derailed over allegations that he paid for sex, including with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz, who denies any wrongdoing, withdrew from the nomination in mid-November after the uproar, but a bombshell House Ethics Committee report published in December detailed his alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use while he was in Congress.

open image in gallery Lauren Boebert suggested that former congressman Matt Gaetz was an appropriate figure to deliver the ‘truth’ surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death. ( Getty Images )

The committee determined there was “substantial evidence” that Gaetz violated House rules “and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress.”

After appearing on the podcast, Boebert asked Gaetz directly if he would consider her suggestion.

“We deserve the truth about the Epstein Files. I'm ready for a Special Counsel to handle this,” Boebert wrote in a post on X. “@MattGaetz, how about it?”

Gaetz, who often backs his replacement Attorney General Pam Bondi on his Newsmax show, didn’t publicly respond to Boebert’s post.

Boebert also told MAGA host Benny Johnson that she is “absolutely” in favor of getting Epstein’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, to testify.

“Of course we want answers. No one is satisfied with what has been received or lack thereof. No one is satisfied with the rollout of this,” she said.

open image in gallery Boebert asked Gaetz if he would consider her suggestion in a post on X. ‘ I'm ready for a Special Counsel to handle this,’ Boebert said. ‘@MattGaetz, how about it?’ ( Getty Images )

MAGA outrage over the Epstein files has rumbled on for more than a week, despite the White House’s attempts to put a lid on it.

Last week the Justice Department and FBI issued a memo that there was no client list and no additional files relating to the case would be made public.

The agencies had determined that no “further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” much was sealed by a court to protect Epstein’s victims, and “only a fraction of it “would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial.”

Additionally, the memo said that no further charges were expected as investigators “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Trump, who pledged to release the Epstein files during his campaign, said the case was “boring” in remarks to reporters Tuesday.

“I don't understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody,” Trump said. “It's pretty boring stuff. I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going.”

Democrats have also seized upon the upset and attempted to force a vote Tuesday in the House to release the files but it was blocked by Republicans.