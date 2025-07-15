Trump claims Epstein files were made up by Obama, Biden, and Comey

Donald Trump claimed the Jeffrey Epstein files were made up by Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and James Comey when asked if Pam Bondi had told him that he was cited in the documents.

Defending the attorney general on Tuesday (15 July), Mr Trump praised her for handling the files "very well" and it would be up to her whether to release any more records.

Mr Trump replied “no” when asked if Ms Bondi had told him if his name appeared in a file related to Epstein, adding that she has "given us just a very quick briefing."

"These files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden [administration]," Mr Trump claimed.

The Trump administration has faced criticism over its failure to release more information about the sex offender and his alleged client list.