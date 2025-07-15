Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:33
Trump claims Epstein files were made up by Obama, Biden, and Comey
Donald Trump claimed the Jeffrey Epstein files were made up by Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and James Comey when asked if Pam Bondi had told him that he was cited in the documents.
Defending the attorney general on Tuesday (15 July), Mr Trump praised her for handling the files "very well" and it would be up to her whether to release any more records.
Mr Trump replied “no” when asked if Ms Bondi had told him if his name appeared in a file related to Epstein, adding that she has "given us just a very quick briefing."
"These files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden [administration]," Mr Trump claimed.
The Trump administration has faced criticism over its failure to release more information about the sex offender and his alleged client list.
Up next
04:42
AJ Tracey’s *not* having a Brat Summer | Overrated Underrated
06:32
Jurassic World Rebirth stars: ‘Dinosaurs were tennis balls on sticks’
12:25
Sam Ryder on heartbreak and the healing power of music
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
05:35
How to escape the crowds on an Italy holiday
08:02
The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
06:42
The first-timer’s guide to South America
05:23
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
11:19
The Classic Renault 4 Just Got a MASSIVE Electric Upgrade
10:10
The Chinese EVs coming to shake up the UK
22:39
Exploring Citroën’s Electric Future
09:54
Skoda Elroq Review: Affordable Electric SUV with Space and Style
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35