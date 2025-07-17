Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Far-right activist Laura Loomer celebrated the Department of Justice’s decision to fire the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, Maurene Comey, who prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell.

Comey was terminated as a federal prosecutor for the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, according to reports.

It’s not immediately clear what led to her termination. The Independent has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the DOJ for comment.

The move comes weeks after Comey led the prosecution of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The rapper was convicted of prostitution-related charges but cleared of the more serious charges: racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Before that, she prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after her 2021 conviction on charges of charges related to her role in a scheme to abuse minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein.

Loomer seemed thrilled about the move. “This comes 2 months after my pressure campaign on Pam Blondi to fire Comey’s daughter and Comey’s son-in-law from the DOJ,” Loomer boasted in a X post on Wednesday, referring to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

open image in gallery Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, according to reports ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In May, Loomer urged Bondi to terminate Comey and her husband, Lucas Issacharoff, an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the civil rights division.

“If Blondi was a serious person, she would FIRE them both for being a national security risk via their proximity to a criminal who just committed a felony by threatening to assassinate the President,” the far-right activist wrote in a lengthy X post.

Days earlier, the former FBI director faced intense scrutiny after posting a photo of shells depicting “8647” on his Instagram account. Some close to Trump believed the post was a call to “assassinate” Trump. The elder Comey later took down the photo, denied that he intended for any violence, and said the message was "totally innocent."

Loomer continued: “Both Maurene Comey and Lucas Issacharoff need to be FIRED from the DOJ immediately. If Blondi refuses to fire them, she should RESIGN.”

On Wednesday, she applauded the attorney general: “+1 for Blondi today!”

This week, Trump accused James Comey — as well as former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden — of having “made up” the Epstein files, a controversy that has created a schism in MAGA world.

open image in gallery Laura Loomer first called for the younger Comey to be fired in May ( Getty Images )

It’s not immediately clear if Loomer’s demands played a role in the Trump administration’s decision to fire Comey.

Loomer does appear to have Trump’s ear when it comes to who he keeps in his administration.

Loomer met with Trump in April and urged him to fire members of the National Security Council who had been disloyal to him. Not long after, the president terminated several NSC staff.

In May, the far-right activist believed Trump’s pick for surgeon general, Janette Nesheiwat, was “not ideologically aligned with Donald Trump or his admin’s health initiatives” so she called for a new nominee. The president later withdrew Nesheiwat’s nomination.

Asked how many staffing decisions she’s had a hand in, Loomer told the New York Times this month: “I don’t even know.” She continued: “I really enjoy and take great pleasure in humiliating people who suck at their job.”