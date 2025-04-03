Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Far-right activist Laura Loomer met with President Donald Trump and pressed him to fire several members of the National Security Council — and reports indicate he has taken her advice.

Trump fired several members of the National Security Council, including senior directors, after the meeting, Axios reports. One U.S. official told the outlet the firings are shaping up to be a “bloodbath.” The New YorkTimes added that “at least three” senior NSC officials have been fired.

This comes after Times first reported Loomer met with Trump, Vice President JD Vance, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and others in the Oval Office on Wednesday, armed with extensive research she believed worked against several staffers.

While there, she pressed Trump to fire several members she claimed were disloyal to him, and even condemned two members in front of Waltz, their boss, according to the Times.

open image in gallery Laura Loomer met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

The White House, the National Security Council and Loomer did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment. But in a post on X, Loomer complained that “people in and around the West Wing” were leaking details about her visit to the Oval Office.

“Out of respect for [Trump] and the privacy of the Oval Office, I’m going to decline on divulging any details about my Oval Office meeting with President Trump,” she added.

In the wake of the Signalgate snafu, after which many questioned how tenable Waltz’s position was, Loomer took to social media to claim he was somehow set up to embarrass the Trump administration by what she describes as poorly vetted hires secretly opposed to Trump.

Writing on X last week, she singled out two top NSC veterans who had served in the first Trump administration: Deputy National Security Alex Wong and Senior Director for Asia Ivan Kanapathy.

In one lengthy post, she refers to Wong — a Harvard-educated attorney who is the son of Chinese immigrants and a veteran of Republican foreign policy circles — as a “Chinese Deputy National Security Adviser.” She also complained that Wong’s wife, a career prosecutor in the Washington, D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office, is a “Chinese Woman” who worked at the office during the time it was pursuing legal cases against Trump supporters who were part of a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

“Why do we have a CHINESE Deputy National Security advisor who is married to a CHINESE US ATTORNEY who worked under Obama and Biden, and who helped prosecute J6ers after the stolen 2020 election? This is unacceptable,” she wrote.

Loomer also speculated as to whether Wong — not Waltz — had added the journalist to the now-infamous Signal chat “as part of a foreign opp to embarrass the Trump administration on behalf of China,” and called for both Wong and his wife to be investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

As for Kanapathy, another Republican foreign policy expert who served in the first Trump White House, Loomer’s beef with him stems from his decision to accept employment at Beacon Global Strategies, a foreign policy advisory firm that also employs prominent Democrats who signed a 2020 letter casting doubt on New York Post report about a laptop connected to former president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Loomer wrote that his decision to work at the prominent consultancy “doesn’t reflect well on Ivan’s judgement or his loyalty to President Trump” because the firm also employed former CIA Director Mike Morrell and former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta.

The head of presidential personnel Sergio Gor, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and White House communications director Steven Cheung were also present for Loomer’s meeting with Trump, the Times reports.

open image in gallery National Security Advisor Mike Waltz met with Loomer, Trump and other administration officials ( Getty Images )

Loomer, who describes herself as an “investigative journalist,” is a far-right MAGA loyalist and conspiracy theorist who rose to prominence during the first Trump administration when she began filming herself shouting at prominent Democrats.

Since that time, she has spread a number of baseless claims, including that the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were an “inside job” and that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s wife lied about having breast cancer. She has enjoyed a measure of proximity to Trump in return despite the reservations of many of his top aides.

Loomer has even sparred with Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk, railing against the billionaire for supporting H-1B visas.

“[Musk] has removed my blue check mark on X because I dared to question his support for H1B visas, the replacement of American tech workers by Indian immigrants, and I questioned his relationship with China,” Loomer posted in January.