Trump says he’ll sue over report of his bawdy birthday card to Epstein: ‘the letter was a FAKE’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has announced plans to sue the Wall Street Journal after the paper published a bombshell report detailing a bawdy birthday card Trump allegedly gave to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Journal described a card that appeared to be signed by Trump for the disgraced financier’s 50th birthday. Inside the outline of a sketch of a naked woman, typed text reportedly reads: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump denied having anything to do with the card. “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he told the outlet. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

He also threatened to sue the Journal if the story was published — a threat he has now vowed to act on. In a Truth Social Post Thursday night, the president said he plans to sue The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Rupert Murdoch “shortly.”

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” the president wrote.

open image in gallery Trump denied having anything to do with the card. “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he told the outlet. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.” ( NBC News )

“Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so,” the president wrote.

“The Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, was told directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE, but Emma Tucker didn’t want to hear that. Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway,” Trump’s post continued.

He then described several lawsuits he has filed against the press, including ABC and CBS, which were settled.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has announced his plans to sue the Wall Street Journal after the paper published a story detailing his alleged birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein ( New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

“President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal,” he wrote. “It has truly turned out to be a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’ and, writing defamatory lies like this, shows their desperation to remain relevant.”

The report comes as the White House grapples with the explosive response to the Justice Department’s handling over the Epstein case.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked what about the Epstein case was a “hoax,” as the president has called it. He’s also accused Democrats, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, of having “made up” the Epstein files.

By “hoax,” Trump was referring to the fact that Democrats are now joining his supporters’ demands to release the files, Leavitt said: “The President is referring to the fact that Democrats have now seized on this as if they ever wanted transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, which is an asinine suggestion for any Democrat to make.”

Many prominent figures in politics have weighed in on the story.

Vice President JD Vance joined several prominent conservative activists in labelling the Wall Street Journal story as “bullshit.”

“Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?” the vice president remarked.

Some Democrats have been poking fun at the alleged contents of the letter.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom quoted Trump in a social media post: “I never wrote a picture in my life.” He then posted a screenshot of a 2019 Washington Post article about a sketch Trump doodled in 2004 of the Manhattan skyline.

A nod to Trump’s alleged message, New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted on X: “What other ‘wonderful secrets’ are Republicans hiding? Release the files.”