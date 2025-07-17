Poster of Trump with Epstein put up in London ahead of state visit

A poster of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein has been put up in London ahead of the US president’s trip to the UK in September.

A video shared by political campaign group Everybody Hates Elon on Thursday (17 July) shows a demonstrator installing the image at a bus stop in Nine Elms, close to the US embassy.

Sharing the clip online, the group said: “It would be such a shame for Donald if this photo of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein appeared absolutely EVERYWHERE on his tour of the UK.”

The Trump administration announced earlier this month that there was “no evidence” of an Epstein client list, despite Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this year saying that the file was “on her desk”.