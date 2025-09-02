Thousands of Epstein files released by the House Oversight Committee
The Department of Justice released more than 30,000 files relating to the Epstein investigation
The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has released more than 30,000 pages of the so-called "Epstein files" that it received from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The files, revolving around child sex abuser and New York financier Jeffrey Epstein, were released to Congress in response to a subpoena from the committee's chairman, Representative James Comer, that was issued on August 5.
According to the committee, more documents may be coming from the Justice Department, noting that it has "indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material."
The documents include hundreds of image files from years-old court records related to Epstein and his longtime girlfriend and confidant Ghislaine Maxwell. In addition to the court records, the released documents also contain body camera footage from police searches at Epstein’s properties and interview between law enforcement and Epstein’s victims.
According to Democrats who have seen the files, much of what has been released is already known to the public. A committee source told Politico that only three percent of the release is new information.
“Only 3 percent of the documents given to the Oversight Committee are new. The rest are already in the public domain. Less than 1 percent of files have been released. DOJ is stonewalling,” Representative Ro Khanna said in an August 23 statement.
The release comes on the heels of Congressional members, including some Republicans, demanding greater disclosure regarding Epstein’s crimes and those involved with him.
Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is currently trying to thwart efforts from those criticizing the alleged lack of transparency by the Trump administration to force a vote on a bill requiring the Justice Department to release all of the information in the so-called Epstein files, with the exception of victims’ personal information.
