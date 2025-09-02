Thousands of Epstein files released by the House Oversight Committee

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has released more than 30,000 pages of the so-called "Epstein files" that it received from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The files, revolving around child sex abuser and New York financier Jeffrey Epstein, were released to Congress in response to a subpoena from the committee's chairman, Representative James Comer, that was issued on August 5.

According to the committee, more documents may be coming from the Justice Department, noting that it has "indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material."

The documents include hundreds of image files from years-old court records related to Epstein and his longtime girlfriend and confidant Ghislaine Maxwell. In addition to the court records, the released documents also contain body camera footage from police searches at Epstein’s properties and interview between law enforcement and Epstein’s victims.

According to Democrats who have seen the files, much of what has been released is already known to the public. A committee source told Politico that only three percent of the release is new information.

open image in gallery The Department of Justice released more than 30,000 files relating to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation to Congress on September 2 ( Getty Images )

Democrats on the committee noted even before the records were released that little of the information was new.

“Only 3 percent of the documents given to the Oversight Committee are new. The rest are already in the public domain. Less than 1 percent of files have been released. DOJ is stonewalling,” Representative Ro Khanna said in an August 23 statement.

The release comes on the heels of Congressional members, including some Republicans, demanding greater disclosure regarding Epstein’s crimes and those involved with him.

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is currently trying to thwart efforts from those criticizing the alleged lack of transparency by the Trump administration to force a vote on a bill requiring the Justice Department to release all of the information in the so-called Epstein files, with the exception of victims’ personal information.