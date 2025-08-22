DOJ releases transcripts of Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview on Epstein case
Ghislaine Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein’s close associate
The Justice Department has released the transcripts of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s interview with Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Epstein recruit, groom and abuse young girls. Blanche interviewed her last month in Tallahassee, Florida.
The interview came as the Trump administration faced blowback over its handling of the Epstein investigation. The Justice Department and FBI released a memo on July 7 indicating there would be no further disclosures related to the Epstein sex trafficking investigation. The move was slammed by Democrats and Republicans alike, who have since demanded more transparency on the investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
