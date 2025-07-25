Ghislaine Maxwell named about ‘100 different people’ during DOJ’s Epstein interview, lawyer says
Top officials in the DoJ asked Maxwell about more people potentially associated with the Epstein case
Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender and former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, answered questions about “100 different people” after being questioned by a top Department of Justice official on Friday, her lawyer said.
Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at a federal prison in Florida, faced another day of questioning from Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, about the Epstein case, which has been subject to controversy recently.
“Ghislaine answered every single question asked of her over the last day and a half, she answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability,” Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, said.
“She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question So we’re very proud of her.”
Blanche is interviewing Maxwell at a federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, to discuss others who may have “committed crimes against victims.”
It comes after the Trump administration has faced public backlash for refusing to release other public information in the “Epstein Files” – the information collected during the government’s investigation into Epstein.
Despite years of rumors about a so-called “client list” of high-profile individuals who participated in alleged crimes that Epstein committed, the DoJ and FBI released a memo earlier this month saying no such list existed.
Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was investigated for conducting a decades-long sex-trafficking scheme involving girls and women. Epstein died by suicide while in federal prison in 2019.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
