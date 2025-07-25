There’s a royal reason Trump won’t escape Jeffrey Epstein fallout on trip to his Scotland golf courses — Prince Andrew

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Republican-led House of Representatives shut down early for its summer break to avoid Jeffrey Epstein motions.

The Senate GOP has been in see-no-evil mode the past week over the controversy swirling around the seemingly vanished “client list” of the high-flying financier and convicted pedophile who once palled around with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton among many other power players.

So it makes perfect sense that President Trump is hoping for five days away from the Epstein fallout firestorm that has landed him in hot water not just with Democrats but his own MAGA base over the Justice Department’s stonewalling on the release of all the Epstein files, as Trump and AG Pam Bondi had promised.

Well, Scotland may not be far enough for that.

Sure, Trump will meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer early next week, but the vast majority of his known itinerary consists of visits to his Scottish golf resorts. One, Trump Turnberry and the other Trump International in Aberdeen, where he is set to open a brand new course that will be named for his late mother, Mary Anne McLeod Trump, who was born in Scotland.

And that’s the problem for Trump, thanks to a particular member of the Royal family who happens to be a golf-loving frequenter of his courses, is Scotland’s Earl of Inverness — and who also happens to be tainted by his past close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein ... Prince Andrew.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Melania are pictured with the Duke of York at Mar-a-Lago in 2000, about six years before the royal’s entanglements with Jeffrey Epstein came to the public’s attention. ( Getty Images )

Trump Turnberry, in fact, still boasts of its visits from Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who was forced to stand down from royal duties in 2020 over his links to Epstein.

The former Royal Navy officer — currently eighth in line to the British throne — had a long and controversial relationship with with the late sex offender that predated Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a teenage prostitute but also which continued long after the financier became a pariah in most respectable circles.

Andrew’s habit of staying at Epstein’s residences during travel to the U.S. became fodder for controversy even as the royal claimed there was nothing untoward about the relationship and has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

But the whispers and rumors took on a more urgent character after Andrew became the defendant in a civil lawsuit brought by the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that the Duke once had sexual relations with her after she was trafficked to him as a minor by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Although Buckingham Palace asserted in a 2015 statement that Giuffre’s allegations — which included claims that she’d had sexual relations with the Duke on three separate occasions — were “categorically untrue,” the Duke and Giuffre ended up settling the lawsuit, with no admission of liability, in February 2022, one month after Andrew’s royal patronages and honorary military titles were revoked by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Andrew has always strongly denied the allegations leveled against him by Giuffre.

Giuffre, perhaps the most outspoken survivor of Epstein’s sexual abuse, died by suicide at the age of 41 in April.

open image in gallery This undated handout photo taken at an undisclosed location and released on August 9, 2021 by federal prosecutors in New York shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. ( (Photo by HANDOUT/US District Court - Southern Dis/AFP via Getty Images) )

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” Giuffre’s family said in a statement to The Independent after she died. “She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

Since then, Andrew has largely remained out of the spotlight with his reputation tarred by his association with the late sex offender.

But that disgrace doesn’t appear to bother Trump or his eponymous real estate and resort company, which as of this week still lists Andrew as one of the “famous visitors” who have enjoyed the “refined hospitality” at Trump Turnberry.

His Aberdeenshire golf resort has even deeper connections to the prince, who played a major role in convincing Trump to build it in 2006, less than a decade before his entry onto the American political scene.

According to Agence France-Presse, Andrew met with Trump at the his eponymous New York skyscraper in September of that year to cajole the developer into moving forward with the Aberdeen golf project. He later said the Prince was a “great guy” who’d made a “terrific impression” on him.

open image in gallery Trump officially re-opened the Turnberry resort in 2016 after an eight month refurbishment ( Getty Images )

“He gave a presentation here to make sure I spend one billion pounds in your country, and that's what I'm going to be doing,” Trump added, according to the report.

The relationship between the prince and the future president continued for the intervening decade, and when Trump visited Scotland during his second year in the White House, Andrew joined him for a round of golf at Turnberry — a round Trump later claimed to have won.

The pair remained cordial enough that when President Trump visited the U.K. for a state visit in his first term in 2019, Andrew was his designated royal escort.

open image in gallery Some of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, including Virginia Roberts Giuffre (C) exit the United States Federal Courthouse in New York on Aug. 27 , 2019 ( EPA )

The president’s escape to his ancestral homeland comes as there continues to be bipartisan furor around Department of Justice records about Epstein, a one-time power-player financier and convicted pedophile who was arrested for alleged sex trafficking by federal authorities in 2019 and was found to have died by suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial.

The years-old prosecution has been a longtime fixation for many of Trump’s MAGA supporters who believe they contain damaging information on prominent Democrats and other liberal celebrities.

For years, the president’s supporters have pushed for release of what they believe was a list of powerful people to whom Epstein is alleged to have trafficked young girls, as well as other information they believe would reflect negatively on members of the Democratic Party, various Hollywood celebrities, and other purported elites who they believe to be part of a sinister cabal controlling world events.

Trump has winked and nodded at such beliefs and had indicated during his 2024 campaign that his administration would release the documents in question if he were victorious in last year’s presidential election. But many of his most prominent supporters have been crying foul in recent weeks after the Department of Justice announced it would not be releasing the so-called Epstein Files.

And Democrats are now joining the chorus of calls for transparency, citing Trump’s likely presence in the documents on account of his long-term friendship with Epstein.

Trump socialized with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s, but reportedly cut ties before Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18.

While Trump has not been accused of any formal wrongdoing or charged with any crime, his proximity to Epstein, someone he once called a friend, has heightened conspiracy theories that the government is withholding documents that could reveal embarrassing information about high-profile individuals.

Still, being named in the so-called Epstein list of contacts or case files is not an indication of any wrongdoing and Trump has denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes before he ended their friendship as has Bill Clinton.

Trump has also sued the Wall Street Journal for defamation over its reporting that he sent a bawdy 50th birthday message to Epstein. Clinton, likewise, was reportedly one of many who sent messages to the financier on that occasion.

On Thursday, Trump made yet another effort to dissuade his base from caring about the Epstein matter by lashing out on Truth Social, calling the entire affair a “scam” and a “hoax” and stating that he hopes the release of grand jury testimony about the late sex offender will quell the entire thing.

But if the president is hoping to gain some distance from the scandal with some time on the links, he’s gone to the wrong golf courses.