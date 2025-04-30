Virginia Giuffre’s family share her final letter before Epstein victim’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Virginia Giuffre has released her final handwritten letter, days after the sexual abuse survivor died by suicide.

Giuffre, 41, who claimed she was groomed and trafficked by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein was found dead at her farm in Neergabby, Western Australia, on Friday.

Her sister-in-law Amanda Roberts has now published her final words, contained in a short note that reads: “Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims.

“Is protesting the answer? I don’t know. But we’ve got to start somewhere.”

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre was a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse ( PA )

Roberts introduced the letter by saying: “Hello world. We found a handwritten note that our sister Virginia wrote.

“I think it’s important that the survivors know that she’s with you and her voice will not be silenced. I know that it’s so important, and her wish is that we continue to fight.”

In the immediate aftermath of Giuffre’s death over the weekend, her family said in a statement: “It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia.

“She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

They paid tribute to her as a “fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

They added: “She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”

open image in gallery Giuffre took her own life, her family said ( PA )

Giuffre had been involved in a car crash with a school bus on March 24 and was left badly injured, posting a worrying message on Instagram stating that doctors had told her she had only days to live, before being discharged from hospital six days later as a spokesman said the post had been a mistake. She had three children with her husband Robert, although the couple reportedly separated earlier this year.

Originally from Florida, Giuffre is understood to have first met Maxwell while working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

President Trump paid tribute to her after the news of her passing broke, saying: “That whole situation is very sad – her and others. Certainly, that’s a horrible thing.”

She secured a settlement from the British royal family’s Prince Andrew in February 2022 after she accused him of sexual assault. He has always denied any wrongdoing.

If you are based in the U.S. and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can also speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.