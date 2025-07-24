Ghislaine Maxwell answered every question from DOJ officials, lawyer says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ghislaine Maxwell answered every single question put to her by Department of Justice officials, her attorney has said.

David Oscar Markus, briefly talked to reporters outside a Florida courthouse after the disgraced British socialite was grilled during a meeting with U.S. Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche Thursday.

Markus did not take questions, but said Maxwell “never declined to answer” and did not invoke any privilege during the meeting. Prior to the meeting he said that the team were looking forward to a “productive day.”

Blanche did not address media following the meeting.

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, met with Blanche at the U.S. attorney’s office, which is located inside Tallahassee’s federal courthouse, in Florida. on Thursday ( Federal Bureau of Prisons )

Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, met with Blanche at the U.S. attorney’s office, which is located inside Tallahassee’s federal courthouse, in Florida.

She is currently being held at the Florida Correctional Institution-Tallahassee, where she is serving time for her role in their sex trafficking scheme to abuse girls.

Blanche had announced Tuesday that he had contacted Maxwell’s attorneys to pursue any potential new leads as Trump’s MAGA base continues to blast the administration over its handling of the so-called “Epstein Files.”

However, the announcement caused a stir amongst Democrats, with Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer writing on X: “Under no circumstances should anyone from Trump’s DOJ be allowed to privately interview Ghislaine Maxwell.

“The conflict of interest is glaring. It stinks of high corruption.”

Maxwell, 63, was sentenced to 20 years in 2021 for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple girls with Epstein and is serving time at the federal prison. Her attorneys have taken an appeal of her conviction to the Supreme Court.

open image in gallery Maxwell, 63, was sentenced to 20 years in 2021 for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple girls with Epstein and is serving time at the federal prison. Her attorneys have taken an appeal of her conviction to the Supreme Court ( US District Court for the Southern District of New York )

Her meeting with Blanche comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump had been told in May by Attorney General Pam Bondi that his name appeared in the Epstein Files “multiple times”. The president denied such claims to reporters earlier this month.

Appearing in the files does not indicate that an individual has committed any wrongdoing, nor has Trump ever been accused of misconduct in connection with the Epstein case.

“This is another fake news story, just like the previous story by The Wall Street Journal,” White House communications director Steven Cheung told the WSJ about the claims Trump was named in the files.