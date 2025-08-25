House Committee issues subpoena seeking ‘all entries’ from Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A House Committee has issued a subpoena seeking “all entries” from the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s 2003 birthday book.

The Trump administration unleashed a firestorm in early July when it effectively said the controversy surrounding the wealthy financier was settled, despite people on both sides of the political aisle feeling like their questions went unanswered.

Amid the fierce backlash the administration was getting, including from President Donald Trump’s own base, The Wall Street Journal released a report in mid-July, claiming Epstein’s close associate Ghislaine Maxwell made the financier a leather-bound book for his 50th birthday, which included letters from dozens of his other associates, including Trump.

The WSJ called Trump’s alleged letter “bawdy” with a drawing of a naked woman and the words, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” Trump, who socialized with Epstein decades ago, denied authoring any such letter, calling the WSJ’s reporting “fake.” He even went as far as to sue the publication for defamation.

open image in gallery A House Committee has issued a subpoena seeking ‘all entries’ from the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s 2003 birthday book ( Getty Images )

In the latest effort from lawmakers to gather information on Epstein and his associates, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform issued a subpoena to Epstein’s estate for “all entries contained within the reported leather-bound book,” according to a new WSJ report.

Congress members have also asked for other files the estate possesses, including Epstein’s will and any potential client list.

The Independent has reached out to a co-executor of Epstein’s estate for comment.

In the memo that heated up the Epstein files drama last month, the Justice Department and FBI said there was never any suspected Epstein client list of powerful people who may have participated in his crimes.

They also confirmed Epstein died by suicide after his 2019 death in a New York jail cell spurred conspiracies about the financier. The memo also stated “no further disclosure [of information regarding Epstein] would be appropriate or warranted.”

open image in gallery Epstein’s close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, made him a leather-bound book for his 50th birthday, according to a report ( AP )

Last month, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell, and according to transcripts and audio recordings released last Friday, she said there was no client list. While Maxwell said she made a 50th birthday book for Epstein, she said she didn’t remember who contributed to it.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, wrote in a letter to Epstein’s estate lawyers, per the WSJ, “It is our understanding that the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein is in custody and control of documents that may further the Committee’s investigation and legislative goals.”

Comer’s committee subpoenaed the Justice Department in early August for government records related to Epstein’s investigation.