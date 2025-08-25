House Committee issues subpoena seeking ‘all entries’ from Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book
Representative James Comer said the subpoena 'may further the Committee’s investigation and legislative goals'
A House Committee has issued a subpoena seeking “all entries” from the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s 2003 birthday book.
The Trump administration unleashed a firestorm in early July when it effectively said the controversy surrounding the wealthy financier was settled, despite people on both sides of the political aisle feeling like their questions went unanswered.
Amid the fierce backlash the administration was getting, including from President Donald Trump’s own base, The Wall Street Journal released a report in mid-July, claiming Epstein’s close associate Ghislaine Maxwell made the financier a leather-bound book for his 50th birthday, which included letters from dozens of his other associates, including Trump.
The WSJ called Trump’s alleged letter “bawdy” with a drawing of a naked woman and the words, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” Trump, who socialized with Epstein decades ago, denied authoring any such letter, calling the WSJ’s reporting “fake.” He even went as far as to sue the publication for defamation.
In the latest effort from lawmakers to gather information on Epstein and his associates, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform issued a subpoena to Epstein’s estate for “all entries contained within the reported leather-bound book,” according to a new WSJ report.
Congress members have also asked for other files the estate possesses, including Epstein’s will and any potential client list.
The Independent has reached out to a co-executor of Epstein’s estate for comment.
In the memo that heated up the Epstein files drama last month, the Justice Department and FBI said there was never any suspected Epstein client list of powerful people who may have participated in his crimes.
They also confirmed Epstein died by suicide after his 2019 death in a New York jail cell spurred conspiracies about the financier. The memo also stated “no further disclosure [of information regarding Epstein] would be appropriate or warranted.”
Last month, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell, and according to transcripts and audio recordings released last Friday, she said there was no client list. While Maxwell said she made a 50th birthday book for Epstein, she said she didn’t remember who contributed to it.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, wrote in a letter to Epstein’s estate lawyers, per the WSJ, “It is our understanding that the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein is in custody and control of documents that may further the Committee’s investigation and legislative goals.”
Comer’s committee subpoenaed the Justice Department in early August for government records related to Epstein’s investigation.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments