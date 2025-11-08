Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ghislaine Maxwell says she’s “much happier” at the Texas prison camp she was transferred to in August, she revealed to friends and family in emails.

“I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass,” Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate, wrote in an email obtained by NBC News. “I am much much happier here and more importantly safe.”

She sent the emails shortly after she was transferred from a low-security federal prison in Florida to the minimum-security Bryan Federal Prison Camp in August. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in a sex trafficking scheme to abuse girls with Epstein.

In some of the emails, she touted the prison camp’s cleanliness and orderliness.

“The institution is run in an orderly fashion which makes for a safer more comfortable environment for all people concerned, inmates and guards alike,” she wrote in one email.

“The kitchen looks clean too — no possums falling from the celling to fry unfortunately on ovens, and become mingled with the food being served,” she wrote in another, comparing it to her previous prison arrangement.

Maxwell also told loved ones the food is “legions better” at the prison camp compared to the Tallahassee prison.

“The food is legions better, the place is clean, the staff responsive and polite - I haven't seen or heard the usual foul language or screaming accompanied by threats leveled at inmates by anyone. I have not seen a single fight, drug deal, passed out person or naked inmate running around or several of them congregating in a shower!” she wrote.

Maxwell even gave a shoutout to prison camp warden Tanisha Hall, whom she hailed as a “true professional.”

NBC News obtained the emails from the House Judiciary Committee after its top Democrat Jamie Raskin asked Hall in a letter last month about Maxwell’s “VIP treatment,” citing the Wall Street Journal’s report about the 63-year-old’s “unusually favorable treatment” that has sparked resentment from fellow inmates.

“Now, shocking new reports reveal that Ms. Maxwell is not only receiving VIP treatment at FPC Bryan—including private meetings with mysterious visitors, meal delivery to her dormitory, and other special perks—but that you and other prison officials have retaliated against inmates who dared to speak out about her fawning preferential treatment,” the Maryland Congressman wrote.

Maxwell was moved to the prison camp days after meeting with Justice Department officials earlier this year. Former prison staffers said such a move was “unheard of” and others said it reeked of “special preference.”

“It’s not a very uncommon thing,” President Donald Trump told reporters at the time. He has not ruled out a pardon for the British socialite.

The prison camp is dubbed “Club Fed” for its relatively relaxed conditions that boasts dormitory-style cells, no barbed wire, and opportunities to take classes outside of work. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah are also housed there.

David Oscar Markus, a lawyer for Maxwell, told NBC News that “there’s nothing journalistic about publishing a prisoner’s private emails, including ones with her lawyers.”

“That’s tabloid behavior, not responsible reporting,” Markus told the outlet. “Anyone still interested in that kind of gossip reveals far more about themselves than about Ghislaine. It’s time to get over the fact that she is in a safer facility. We should want that for everyone.”

Her brother, Ian Maxwell, similarly expressed disapproval of republishing her emails, telling NBC News that the messages were “personal and private by their very nature.”