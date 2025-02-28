Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Figures on the right reacted with anger on Thursday after the much-hyped release of federal files on the late Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased financier accused of running a sex trafficking ring involving minors, did not yield major new findings and featured some information that was already public.

“THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment,” Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the House Oversight Committee, wrote on X after the release, adding her committee hadn’t reviewed the release. “GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!”

Former One America News Network host Liz Wheeler, one of the right-wing figures who got access to the newly released files, was also dismayed, and claimed the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) was hiding unspecified information.

“We’re talking recordings, evidence, etc. The juicy stuff. Names,” Wheeler wrote on X. “These swamp creatures at SDNY deceived Bondi, Kash, and YOU. Be outraged that the binder is boring. You should be. Because the evil deep state LIED TO YOUR FACE.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi has also suggested further materials were concealed.

“Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein,” she wrote in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel. “Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files.”

“When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information,” she added in the message, directing the FBI to deliver “the full and complete Epstein files” to her by 8 am Friday morning and launch an investigation into “why my order to the FBI was not followed.”

The information released on Thursday includes an evidence list, flight logs, Epstein’s contact book, and a redacted masseuse list featuring over 250 entries, much of which was already public.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.