Jeffrey Epstein secret files that will ‘make you sick’ expected to be released by U.S. Attorney General today: Live
Pam Bondi says the DOJ plans to release ‘a lot’ of long-awaited information on Jeffrey Epstein’s associates
The U.S. Department of Justice is set to release more files related to convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein on Thursday with Attorney General Pam Bondi claiming the details are “pretty sick.”
Bondi had faced mounting pressure from both Republicans and Democrats to release the disgraced financier’s “client list” and told Fox News Wednesday that “some Epstein information” would made public. Flight logs, names and “a lot of information” are set to be revealed, she said upon being probed about what information will explicitly be released.
The nation’s top law enforcement officer, who stated the Epstein files were currently sitting on her desk, said that more than 250 alleged victims had been documented, a figure she told Jesse Watters will “make you sick.” Officials are making final redactions to the victims before the files are released, Bondi said.
The announcement came after congressional Republicans pressed the DOJ to release the Epstein files among other federal secrets, including declassifying documents surrounding former President John F Kennedy’s assassination.
Earlier this month James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, established a task force to decide whether to publish materials related to federal government interests and “end an era of secrecy.”
GOP lawmaker sends letter to Bondi encouraging release of Epstein files
Tennessee Representative Any Ogles has shared a letter with Attorney General Pam Bondi encouraging her to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Ogles, who last month proposed revising the Consitution’s 22nd Amendment to allow Donald Trump to run for a third term, shared the letter on X Wednesday.
“I sent a letter to @AGPamBondi this afternoon, encouraging her to release the Epstein files,” he said. “Pleased to see she’s announced this evening that she will be releasing them tomorrow!”
After stating he stands “ready to assist” he leveraged his own proposed bill, called the Preventing Epstein Documentation Obliteration (PEDO) Act, in response to alleged “reports” that the FBI is “attempting to destroy critical records,” he said.
Read the full letter below:
What really happened on Epstein’s island?
The accusations of what happened on the island are shocking.
According to a lawsuit filed by Prince Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Little St James was the centre of a worldwide grooming scheme in which recruiters working for Epstein targeted young women who were open to abuse and manipulation, played on their hopes and fears, dazzled them with “displays of vast weath and power” and then force them to have sex with clients while keeping them in line with threats and blackmail.
The lawsuit described the islands as just one step in a worldwide web of private flights that ferried sex trafficking victims to London, Paris, Tangier, Granada (in Spain), St Louis, Palm Beach, Atlantic City and beyond.
Ms Giuffre said that Prince Andrew had sexually abused her on Little St James when she was 17, which the prince “unequivocally” denied. In 2022, he agreed to settle the suit out of court for an undisclosed sum, without admitting liability.
The Virgin Islands attorney general’s office made similar claims, saying: “Between 2001 and 2019 the Epstein Enterprise transported underage girls and young women to the Virgin Islands, who were then taken via helicopter or private vessel to Little St James where they were deceptively subjected to sexual servitude, forced to engage in sexual acts and coerced into commercial sexual activity and forced labour.
“To accomplish his illegal ends, Epstein formed an association with multiple defendants and others (both companies and individuals, who were willing to participate in, facilitate, and conceal Epstein’s criminal activity in exchange for Epstein’s bestowal of financial and other benefits, including sexual services and forced labour from victims.”
Some of those victims, it added, were as young as 12.
Who did Epstein host on his island?
Among the famous names reportedly hosted by Epstein were theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, Nobel laureate Lawrence Krauss, comedian Chris Tucker, Victoria’s Secret magnate Les Wexner, model Naomi Campbell, former Tony Blair aide Lord Peter Mandelson and Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom.
It has been claimed that Bill Clinton was also a guest, though he denies ever having been there. Donald Trump reportedly flew on one of Epstein’s private jets, but it is unclear if he visited the island. The magician David Copperfield is even said to have proposed to supermodel Claudia Schiffer there.
Guests would arrive on one of Epstein’s Gulfstream jets at Cyril E King Airport on St Thomas, in a private area separate from the main runway. They would then be shuttled to Little St James on one of Epstein’s black helicopters.
Where is Jeffrey Epstein’s island?
Little St James is a small island fringed by coral reefs in the bright blue waters of the US Virgin Islands, with sheltered inlets and forested groves rising to dramatic windswept ridges and craggy cliffs.
It lies just off the south-eastern tip of St Thomas, one of the Caribbean archipelago’s three main islands.
The Virgins were purchased from Denmark by the US government at the height of the First World War in order to stop them being used as a German submarine base.
Today, many financial experts regard them as a tax haven, with huge discounts on corporation tax and personal income tax available to companies based there.
It was in the Virgins that Epstein registered as a sex offender in 2010, following his first conviction for child prostitution in 2008. He also based his shell companies in a small unmarked office in a seaside strip mall on St Thomas, alongside a Sam’s Mini-Mart and a salon called Happy Nails.
In 1998, he bought Little St James from venture capitalist Arch Cummin via a shell company, reportedly paying just under $8m (£6m). The new owner quickly scoured away all the native vegetation and replaced it with 40-foot palm trees.
Starting in 2007, Epstein began a massive programme of building and remodelling that drew suspicion from local officials. His main compound nearly doubled in size, sprouting into a plush mansion with an outside terrace connecting the master bedroom and the swimming pool, along with a desalination system.
Inside the committee that will look at the nation’s biggest secrets
A new Republican-led task force in the House intends to investigate and release formerly classified information related to several major events that have spurred conspiracy theories that have lingered across the U.S. such as the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy Jr., the September 11 terrorist attacks and the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.
The task force, called the “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets,” will be led by controversial Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna – a staunch ally of President Donald Trump.
It seeks to declassify records related to areas of “public interest” as part of Trump’s executive order on releasing information about the assassinations of Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy.
Representative James Comer, the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, announced the task force would “build” on the Trump administration’s goal to declassify records of “national importance.”
Details: Hundreds of 'sick' Epstein files to be released
Hundreds of secret files on Jeffrey Epstein will be released today detailing the horrific extent of his crimes.
“This will make you sick,” said attorney general Pam Bondi. “200 victims. 200. So we have well over -- 250, actually. So we have to make sure that their identity is protected and their personal information.”
Epstein files to be released - report
US attorney general Pam Bondi says they are planning to release hundreds of secret files on the late financier accused of sex trafficking Jeffrey Epstein.
“Breaking news right now, you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office,” she told Fox News' Jesse Waters on Wednesday night.
