A group of high-profile conservative political commentators and online personalities emerged from the White House on Thursday, holding binders labeled “The Epstein Files” after Attorney General Pam Bondi promised she would release them publicly as part of President Donald Trump’s initiative to make the government more “transparent.”

The group of MAGA figures posed for photos outside of the West Wing, smiling, while holding up large white binders that claimed to contain “declassified” information related to Epstein – who spent decades sexually abusing dozens of children.

However, it is unclear what the contents of the binder are or if they were at any point classified.

Various high-profile individuals have been tied to Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, making the case of public interest.

Although much information related to the case, such as flight logs, names and details, have been released through unsealed court documents, government cover-up conspiracies have dominated online communities.

Conservative influencers in the photo-op include Chaya Raichik – known for “LibsofTikTok”, Rogan O’Handley – known as “DC Draino”, Mike Cernovich – known as “Cernovich”, Alex Lorusso – known as “Alx”, former OANN host Liz Wheeler and comedian Chad Prather

Among one of her first acts as attorney general, Bondi told Fox News on Wednesday that her office planned to release documents that contained “a lot of information” related to Epstein on Thursday.

However, it’s unclear if any of the impending information is new. A source familiar with the content of the binders told the New York Post that the Justice Department planned to release Epstein’s address book – which has already been made public.

As of Thursday afternoon, only the conservative influencers had apparently been given direct access to the files.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, the head of a congressional task force dedicated to making matters of public interest available to the public, complained on X that no task force member reviewed the documents before they were released.

Luna also expressed disappointment over the content of the files, citing the New York Post report.

“THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!”

The Independent has asked the White House and Justice Department for comment.