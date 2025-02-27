AG Pam Bondi confirms ‘pretty sick’ Jeffrey Epstein files coming Thursday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pam Bondi said that more files related to convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein will be released by the Department of Justice on Thursday. The attorney general has branded the documents as being “pretty sick.”

Bondi has faced mounting pressure from both sides of the political aisle to fulfill Donald Trump’s campaign promise and release the disgraced financier’s “client list.”

The nation’s top law enforcement officer revealed to Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday that “some Epstein information” should be made public after redactions are made regarding his victims’ identities.

Bondi, who stated the Epstein files are currently sitting on her desk, said that more than 250 alleged victims have been documented, a figure she told the Jesse Watters Primetime host will “make you sick,” she said.

“So, we have to make sure that their identity is protected and their personal information,” she said. “I think tomorrow Jesse – breaking news right now – you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office.”

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi sat down on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ on Wednesday to issue 'breaking news' about the Epstein files ( Fox News )

Flight logs, names and “a lot of information” is set to be revealed, Bondi said upon being probed about what information will explicitly be released.

“It’s pretty sick what that man did… along with his co-defendant,” she concluded.

Bondi’s announcement came after congressional Republicans pressed the DOJ to release the Epstein files among other federal secrets, including declassifying documents surrounding former president John F Kennedy’s assassination.

Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who was recently assigned to lead a task force to “end an era of secrecy” in government, has led calls to release the files.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi, speaking at a DOJ news conference on February 12, has faced growing calls from lawmakers to release the Epstein ‘client list’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The outspoken congresswoman started posting about the release of the Epstein documents on X this week, directing her frustrations at Bondi.

“Reaching out on X because we can’t seem to get a response from the AG,” Luna tweeted on Tuesday. “@AGPamBondi what is the status of the documents? These documents were ordered to be declassified.”

“Today would be a great day for @AGPamBondi to release the Epstein Files,” Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert also in an X post on Tuesday. “The truth will set us free!”

Speculation about Epstein’s associates swirled since his suicide in a Manhattan prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on new charges of trafficking teenage girls.

While trying to secure the so-called “bro vote” on the campaign trail in September, Trump told conservative podcaster Lex Fridman that he would consider releasing the Epstein filed.

After his inauguration on January 20, the president signed an executive order calling on agencies to create plans to distribute federal secrets in a bid to increase government transparency.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in a Manhattan prison cell in August 2019 ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

Earlier this month James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, announced the establishment of the investigative unit — led by Luna — which would decide whether to publish materials related to federal government interests and “end an era of secrecy.”

Luna, a fierce Donald Trump supporter who is lobbying to have his face carved into Mount Rushmore, said that along with releasing the disgraced financier’s contact list, her team will investigate the September 11 terrorist attacks, the origins of Covid-19, the assassinations of JFK and Dr Martin Luther King Jr, and UFOs.

Eleven letters were issued to top U.S. security and intelligence officials, with one addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting a briefing on “what documents (if any) are in your possession regarding the investigation into and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.”