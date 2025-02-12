Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘client list’ among slew of federal secrets being declassified

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein’s “client list” is set to be among the documents declassified by a congressional task force charged with exposing “federal secrets”.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced the establishment of the investigative unit on Tuesday. Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna will lead the task force in a bid to publish materials related to federal government interests and “end an era of secrecy,” the lawmaker said.

Luna, a fierce Donald Trump supporter who is lobbying to have his face carved into Mount Rushmore, said that along with releasing the disgraced financier’s contact list, her team will investigate the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the origins of Covid-19, the assassinations of former President John F Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and UFOs.

“This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency and we will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve,” the congresswoman said. “We will cut through the bureaucracy, challenge the stonewalling, and ensure the American people finally get the truth they have been denied for too long.”

Comer and Luna issued 11 letters to top U.S. security and intelligence officials requesting a briefing by no later than next Tuesday regarding “what documents (if any) are in your possession regarding the investigation into and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein,” it reads.

open image in gallery Trump ally and GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna will lead the task force under the House Oversight Committee ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

It is not clear whether the client list differentiates from Epstein’s black book which includes high-profile figures including former U.S. president Bill Clinton, tech stalwart Bill Gates, and the president himself. None of those previously listed have ever been accused of any wrongdoing.

Luna said she would be opening the task force to both Republicans and Democrats and, though an investigation was not immediately clear, the congresswoman said a first hearing would be held in March.

The announcement follows Trump’s signing an executive order last month pledging to declassify records surrounding the assassinations of JFK, Senator Robert F Kennedy and Dr Martin Luther King – a move which prompted calls for the president to release the pedophile’s elusive list.

“This task force serves to build on President Trump’s actions,” Comer said Tuesday. “For far too long, the American people have had reasonable questions of what their government, which they fund every day, keeps hidden about certain issues. And for far too long, the federal government has not answered these questions.”

However, at least one GOP lawmaker cast doubts over the client list being released, after calling the FBI – which said Monday it had found 2,400 new pages of documents about the JFK assassination – as “crooked as a dog leg”.

“I don’t think we’re... no, just no,” Tennesee Representative Tim Burchett said on Newsnation’s CUOMO on Monday evening. “I’m on the committee, I’m going to go into it open-minded, but all of a sudden, these agencies are going to do what’s right, and I just don’t buy it.”

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein in photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry on March 28, 2017 ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

Epstein took his own life in a Manhattan prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on new charges of trafficking teenage girls, while in 2021 his former girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was prosecuted for her role in recruiting underage victims and serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Trump and Epstein, friends since the late 1980s, occasionally flew together from LaGuardia to Palm Peach, Florida, where both men lived, and were pictured partying together at Mar-a-Lago.

Flight logs released by prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial show Trump flew with Epstein on his private jet, a Boeing 727 called “Lolita Express” numerous times, with his former wife Marla Maples and his children Eric and Tiffany Trump, as well as a beauty queen and a senior aide to Bill Clinton.

Epstein used the plane to ferry young women between New York and Epstein’s primary residence in Palm Beach, where many of his alleged acts of sexual abuse are said to have taken place.

“We know he [Clinton] was on the plane, called the Lolita Express, multiple times. He has been a continued friend of his for many years,” Pam Bondi, Trump’s newly appointed attorney-general, told Fox News last week – though Clinton has denied the claim.

“Contrast that with Donald Trump, who had not spoken to him for over a decade after he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago for bad behavior.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein seen at a party in November 1992 ( NBC News )

The pair did eventually fall out over a real estate dispute in the 1990s, years before Epstein’s first arrest for soliciting prostitution, and Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse.

“I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you,” he said in the Oval Office the day after New York authorities took Epstein into custody in July 2019.

In September, the president told podcaster Lex Friedman that he never visited Epstein’s private Little St James in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

When Friedan probed about Trump showing “some hesitation” about releasing the Epstein files, he replied: “I don’t think – I mean, I’m not involved... I never went to his island, fortunately, but a lot of people did.”