Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has introduced legislation to put President Donald Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore.

“His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition and honor on this iconic national monument,” the staunch Trump backer wrote on X. “Let's get carving!”

This comes after a Fox News segment where a number of panelists discussed the option.

“Hey, if there’s room up there, I think it’d be great,” said former Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz. “I think what Donald Trump has done, and is in the process of doing, is transforming the United States of America and putting America first. And I think America loves it, and I think there’s a great case for it.”

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany chimed in: “Yeah, I’m fascinated by this because that would be some sweet irony after President Joe Biden stopped the fireworks display from Mount Rushmore.”

“So, if you did, like, the 250th anniversary of the country at Mount Rushmore with President Trump’s face, it would be epic,” she added.

Other panelists argued that Trump’s face should be added to banknotes or that famous buildings be named after him.

“So I don’t know if it would be even feasible at that point, but I do fully support changing Dulles Airport after President Trump,” Lisa Boothe said. “It also makes a lot of sense because you have Reagan here in D.C. with DCA, and there’s a lot of parallels between the two presidents of inheriting terrible economies, instability around the world, and then building off of that, fixing those problems and then going on to tons of success.”

Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for the Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. A new bill proposes adding his face to the monument ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump has hesitated in the past to say that he should be on Mount Rushmore.

“If I answer that question, ‘Yes,’ I will end up with such bad publicity,” he told The Hill in 2019.

In 2018, former South Dakota Governor and new Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was in the middle of her gubernatorial campaign at the time, said that Trump had told her that it was his “dream” to be on the monument alongside Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

The two met in the Oval Office after Trump was sworn in for the first time.

"He said, 'Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand,'" Noem said. "I shook his hand, and I said, 'Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.' And he goes, 'Do you know it's my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?'”

Noem, then a House representative, added: “I started laughing. He wasn't laughing, so he was totally serious.”

Noem told the story during the filming of a segment for the South Dakota edition of “carpool karaoke,” and it was then picked up by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

During a 2017 rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Trump said: “I’d ask whether or not you think I will someday be on Mount Rushmore, but here's the problem: If I did it joking, totally joking, having fun, the fake news media will say 'he believes he should be on Mount Rushmore.’”

“So I won't say it, OK? I won't say it,” he added.