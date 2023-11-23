Deion Sanders admitted he thought Mount Rushmore was in Los Angeles during an amusing press conference this week.

The NFL icon, who now coaches the University of Colorado Boulder football team, also described one of America’s most famous landmarks as “those four little heads.”

He attempted to reference Mount Rushmore as he set out his expectations for the Colorado team.

“My expectations are out of the darn park, you got to understand, c’mon man,” Sanders said on Tuesday.

“What’s those little four heads that are in California? What do they call those? The people’s faces engraved?”

Journalists responded by asking if he was talking about Mount Rushmore - pointing out the landmark is located in South Dakota.

“It’s in where? I thought it was in LA all this time,” Sanders said, sharing a laugh with the room.