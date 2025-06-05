Musk endorses Trump impeachment push as president and Tesla CEO’s fight explodes: Live
Elon Musk called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Thursday as their feud entered a new, explosive stage.
“President vs Elon. Who wins? My money's on Elon. Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him,” Ian Miles Cheong wrote on X.
“Yes,” Musk responded.
The two men began launching insults at each other on Thursday as the president lashed out at his former advisor over his criticism of the primary legislation furthering his agenda.
“I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here ... He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it,” said Trump.
Musk called the allegation “false.”
“This bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!” he said on X.
Musk added, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”
“Such ingratitude,” he said.
Musk also claimed that Trump is in the “Epstein files” and reminded congressional Republicans that he’ll be around a lot longer than the president.
Elon Musk shares a post insisting that Trump was the first to fling a personal insult
Elon Musk shared an X user’s post claiming that Donald Trump was the first one to sling a personal insult in their ongoing feud.
Donald Trump's niece weighs in on his feud with Musk
Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, weighed in on the president’s feud with Elon Musk today on her podcast.
"What happens when you put two narcissists in a paper bag together? It's kind of like putting rats in a pillowcase,” she said during the show.
George Clooney admits ‘everyone worries about’ being targeted by Trump
Ariana Baio writes:
George Clooney, actor and prominent Democrat donor, said “everybody” worries about being targeted by President Donald Trump’s administration, but added that won’t stop him from standing up for what he believes in.
Since Trump was elected in November under a campaign which promised retribution, some of the president’s loudest critics have put down their megaphones out of fear he may come after them next.
“Sure, everybody worries about it,” Clooney told CNN’s Anderson Cooper when he was asked about it. “But you know, if you spend your life worrying about things, then you won’t do things.”
Clash of the titans: Immovable object of Trump ego met unstoppable force of Musk arrogance in trolling for the ages
The twisted friendship that everyone knew couldn’t last, whose breakup it was foretold would create enough bitterness to fuel a SpaceX mission to Mars, is no more.
The immovable object that is Donald Trump’s ego has met the unstoppable force that is Elon Musk’s (allegedly) ketamine-fueled arrogance, and the results are already reshaping the political landscape.
Never in history has the world seen behind the curtain at a feud between two such powerful men, only for them to be exposed as petty schoolchildren.
Trump-Musk goes nuclear: President and Tesla mogul trade Epstein barbs and billion-dollar threats as friendship implodes
The high profile bromance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk finally imploded on Thursday, with the president claiming the world’s richest man had gone “CRAZY” and threatening to terminate his multi-billion dollar government contracts.
“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!“ the president wrote.
Musk goes scorched earth and says he is the reason why Trump won in 2024
House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly tried calling Musk, says Donald Trump is the one to credit for 2024 election win
House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters that he tried to call Elon Musk, but was unable to reach him. He did, however, send him “a lot of information via text.”
When asked about Musk taking credit for Trump’s election win, Johnson said “I don’t think any one person deserves credit, but if there is one person, it’s Donald J Trump."
He insisted that the rift between Musk and Trump “isn’t personal.”
Kanye West to Alex Jones: The internet is losing its mind over Trump and Musk’s very public feud
Ariana Baio writes:
Social media users grabbed their popcorn on Thursday to watch President Donald Trump and Elon Musk trade insults online as the fallout between the two powerful figures continued.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, rapper Kanye West, right-wing activist Laura Loomer, and others jumped into the conversation with their takes on the dramatic breakup, which was triggered by Musk after he voiced disdain for Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
“Broooos please noooooo. We love you both so much,” West, also known as Ye, wrote on X.
“BBB actually stands for Big beautiful breakup,” Loomer, a staunch Trump ally, said.
Why Marjorie Taylor Greene now plans to vote no on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, has announced that she will no longer support President Donald Trump’s so-called “big, beautiful bill”, and it all comes down to two pages in the more than 1,000-page document.
The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ would extend the president’s 2017 tax cuts and create more military funding, including for border security, while making cuts to Biden-era energy credits and reforming Medicaid.
Trump has faced challenges getting the bill through Congress. It narrowly passed in the House in May, and The Hill reported Thursday that it is “losing momentum” in the Senate. If the Senate makes any changes to the House-passed bill, as expected, the House will need to vote again on the legislation.
A bromance for the ages: The timeline of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s tumultuous relationship
The rapid and intense bromance between two of the world’s most powerful men – Donald Trump and Elon Musk – may not have been on many people’s bingo cards, given their previous history.
While their friendship blossomed to end 2024, it eventually erupted into a red-hot wreck when Musk began to bash Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” culminating in a massive social media spat between the two on June 5.
Though the tech billionaire became the self-titled “first buddy” to the president-elect, their relationship has not always been rosy. Before the campaign rallies, compliments, and close proximity lodgings, the pair had their fair share of public disagreements and even exchanged insults.
