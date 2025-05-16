Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Blow for Trump as his ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ fails in committee amid conservative revolt

Trump’s attempt to get Republicans behind the bill fails

Eric Garcia
Friday 16 May 2025 17:17 BST
Comments
House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-TX) tried to pass Trump’s major spending bill, but failed amid a revolt from conservatives.
House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-TX) tried to pass Trump’s major spending bill, but failed amid a revolt from conservatives. (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump faced his first major legislative defeat on Friday as a handful of conservatives opposed his “One Big, Beautiful Bill” despite his attempt to rally Republicans.

The House Budget Committee convened on Friday after various committees had marked up their parts of the legislation throughout the week.

The defeat likely does not mean an end for the bill, but rather will require Republicans to regroup and rewrite it to cater to conservative concerns about work requirements to Medicaid, rolling back renewable energy tax credits passed under Joe Biden’s presidency and making deeper spending cuts.

The legislative defeat shows the differing factions that Republicans must navigate with their small majority of only 220, only two seats more than the 218 required to have a majority in the House of Representatives.

The vote came despite Trump’s attempt to rally Republicans on the budget in a post on Truth Social.

“Republicans MUST UNITE behind, “THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!” Not only does it cut Taxes for ALL Americans, but it will kick millions of Illegal Aliens off of Medicaid to PROTECT it for those who are the ones in real need,” Trump said amid his trip to the Middle East. “The Country will suffer greatly without this Legislation, with their Taxes going up 65%. It will be blamed on the Democrats, but that doesn’t help our Voters.”

Republicans hope to pass the bill — which would extend the 2017 Trump tax cuts, ramp up spending for immigration enforcement and energy exploration — via the process of reconciliation, which would allow them to sidestep a filibuster in the Senate as long as it relates to the budget.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in