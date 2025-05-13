Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disability rights protesters in wheelchairs clashed with Republican lawmakers as they sought to mark up their sprawling legislation on Medicaid, which led to police dragging advocates out.

The House Energy & Commerce Committee, which governs Medicaid began its markup for its part of the legislation that Republicans have taken to calling “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

At one point, one advocate shoted at Republican lawmakers saying “you will kill me!” As Capitol police officers escorted the protester out, she shouted “bulls***! Liar!”

Throughout the hearing disability rights activists interrupted the hearing to protest against the cuts.

Under the House Budget resolution that passed earlier this year, the House has to find $1.5 trillion in spending to unlock $4.5 trillion worth of tax cuts. If Republicans fail to cut $2 trillion worth of spending, the amount of money left for tax cuts will be reduced by the difference between $2 trillion and the final number of savings.

Republicans claimed throughout the hearing that the legislation would not hurt people with disabilities. Under the bill, able-bodied adults without dependents must engage in at least 80 hours of either work, community service or education to be eligible for Medicaid.

Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama pushed back against accusations that people with disabilities would lose their Medicaid coverage.

“The people who are legally eligible for Medicaid are not going to lose their Medicaid,” he said. “We’ve all got family members, friends, we’ve got people in our districts, we all know these stories. People that are depending on Medicaid and you will not lose your Medicaid.”

But the protester interrupted Palmer, identifying herself as from Youngstown, Ohio and said that her drugs cost $10,000 a month.