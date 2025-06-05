Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Musk goes scorched earth and says he is the reason why Trump won in 2024

The world’s richest man fired back at comments made by the president on Thursday

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 05 June 2025 18:14 BST
Elon Musk has claimed that without him Donald Trump would have lost the election, as the relationship between the two men continues to sour.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk wrote on X.

His comments came minutes after Trump was asked about Musk’s recent comments against the spending bill working its way through Congress.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that he would have won the state of Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state in the election, “regardless” of the support from Musk. “I’m very disappointed,” he said. “Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than anyone... and he only developed a problem when he found out I would cut the EV (electric vehicle) mandate... And it really is unfair.”

(Getty Images)
More follows ...

