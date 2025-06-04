Elon Musk uses ‘KILL BILL’ in call for Americans to rise up against Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful’ plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world’s wealthiest man is using Quentin Tarantino’s bloody classic “Kill Bill” in a call to action against former Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” spending and tax cut package that is now being considered by the U.S. Senate.

Elon Musk on Wednesday sent out a missive to the 220 million people who follow him on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) urging them to contact their members of Congress and voice their displeasure at the legislation, which the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office projects would add trillions of dollars to the national debt.

“Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL,” Musk posted.

A short time later, he put up an image of the iconic poster for the 2003 film, starring Uma Thurman as samurai-trained killer “The Bride,” to underscore the point.

Musk, who wrapped up his time as a special government employee last week, has emerged as a vocal opponent of the signature legislation of the administration in which he enthusiastically served from President Donald Trump’s first day in office until the end of May, when his status as an unpaid special government employee lapsed.

open image in gallery Elon Musk is using Uma Thurman’s bloody assassin classic “Kill Bill” to foment rebellion against Trump’s budget. ( Getty Images )

On Tuesday, he called the “massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill” a “disgusting abomination” and said those who’d voted for it had “did wrong.”

It was a dramatic break from Trump, on whose campaign Musk had spent more than a quarter-billion dollars during last year’s presidential election cycle.

With control of X, one of the world’s most widely-used social media platforms, and his essentially unlimited funds, Musk could be a formidable opponent to any officeholder who does not heed his advice on the legislation, which passed the House last month and must be passed by the Senate before it can be signed into law by Trump.

Musk threatened as much on Tuesday, writing: “In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people.”

open image in gallery ( X/Elon Musk )

open image in gallery This image is taken from the poster for the 2003 film "Kill Bill: Volume 1" ( Miramax )

He also appears to be on the outs with top Republicans in Congress, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that Musk had declined to answer phone calls and texts from the Louisiana Republican.

“I called Elon last night and he didn't answer, but I hope to talk to him today,” replied Johnson. “It's very friendly ... and we've laughed about our differences on policy before.”

Johnson claimed that he’s not upset about the situation, adding that Musk has “acknowledged to me before that this is so serious that we can't fool around with it.”