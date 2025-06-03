Elon Musk turns on Trump and blasts ‘outrageous, pork-filled’ spending bill
The denunciation comes just days after the mogul exited the White House
Elon Musk appears to have turned on President Donald Trump by blasting his “big beautiful bill” as an “outrageous, pork-filled, disgusting abomination.”
The denunciation comes just days after the mogul exited the White House.
“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk posted on X Tuesday. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”
The billionaire took a significantly stronger tone than his previous criticism of the spending bill now he has left Washington, D.C.
“The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill, it doesn’t change the president’s opinion,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted to the post.
“This is one big beautiful bill and he’s sticking to it,” she added.
He previously said the bill “undermines” the Department of Government Efficiency.
“I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, doesn’t decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said over the weekend.
Trump held a farewell press conference in the Oval Office Friday to officially mark the end of Musk’s time in government, where he turned up to the meeting with a black eye.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments