Awkward moment Elon Musk dodges question about Donald Trump during live interview

Elon Musk dodges questions on Donald Trump’s policies during a live interview, asking if they can “stick to spaceships”.

The Tesla CEO was interviewed at SpaceX's headquarters outside of Brownsville, Texas on May 29, with the full sit-down being released on Sunday (1 June).

CBS’ David Pogue asked Mr Musk if the tariffs would affect his various businesses, to which he nonchalantly replied: “Tariffs always affect things a little bit”.

When asked on his thoughts on the president’s international student crackdown, the billionaire said: “I think we want to stick to the subject of the day which is spaceships, as opposed to presidential policies.”

Mr Pogue apologised, saying he thought nothing was off the table, to which Mr Musk replied “no”.