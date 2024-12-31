Honeymoon over? Trump is reportedly ‘annoyed’ by best buddy Elon Musk’s antics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The honeymoon period between Donald Trump and his “best buddy” Elon Musk may be coming to an end as the president-elect is “annoyed” at the world’s richest person, according to a report.

As a public rift deepens between Musk and Trump’s MAGA allies in what Laura Loomer characterized as a “civil war” over H1B visas, sources told Mediaite that Trump is getting tired of both the Space X owner’s ubiquitousness and the media firestorm that follows him.

“100 percent Trump is annoyed,” a source who worked on Trump’s re-election campaign told the outlet. “There’s a Chinese saying: ‘two tigers cannot live on one mountaintop.’”

Another source told the outlet: “There was likely an allure to it in the beginning but it seemed like it could go ugly…Trump is Trump. I think it’s just the way Trump is. Someone that is around that much and having influence would be a bother.”

This source continued: “I mean the guy came in, gave a boatload of money, and wants to take over the place.” The insider didn’t think the tech billionaire had “bad intentions,” but “you also can’t just inject a shadow president somewhere.”

Trump has firmly shot down any rumor that Musk will take over in the Oval Office. Speaking to a Phoenix crowd last week, the president-elect said: “No, he’s not going to be president, that I can tell you. And I’m safe. You know why? He can’t be. He wasn’t born in this country. But the fake news knows that.”

Donald Trump is ‘annoyed’ with Elon Musk’s constant presence and the attention from the media he’s getting, according to a report ( AP )

Still, Musk and Trump have become increasingly close over the 2024 campaign. Not only did the tech billionaire contribute more than a quarter of a billion dollars to help Trump get re-elected, but he has also been reportedly renting a $2,000-a-night cottage just several hundred feet from the main house at Mar-a-Lago.

After his election victory, Trump tapped Musk — along with Vivek Ramaswamy — to co-head the Department of Government Efficiency, a new office that will operate “outside of government.”

However, trouble in paradise seemed to be brewing over the weekend, when the president-elect appeared to fire off a personal message to Musk on Truth Social over the weekend, claiming that fellow billionaire Bill Gates asked to visit his Palm Beach estate.

“Where are you? When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s alleged annoyance also comes as Musk’s online feud with other prominent figures in the MAGA universe over the H1B visa program has taken center stage in the past week.

The X owner escalated his argument, writing in a Friday post: “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.” Musk continued: “Take a big step back and F*** YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Trump appeared to take Musk’s side in the civil war, telling the New York Post Saturday that he supports the visa program.

“I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them,” Trump told the outlet. “I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program.”

Despite Musk’s growing influence in American politics, Trump still holds the power, the campaign source said.

“The media is portraying him as a co-president. Musk is a character actor. There is only one executive producer, one lead in this TV show, and that is Trump. Elon will have his role, his focuses, but he is meant to disrupt the status quo in Washington and Trump is weaponizing him,” the insider told Mediaite.

“The only one to move the MAGA movement is Trump,” the source continued. “Elon will be able to amplify the message.”

No matter how massive a megaphone Musk metaphorically holds, the insider warned that if Trump’s annoyance continues, the Space X owner could be kicked to the curb: “Unless you’re family, you’re not family.”