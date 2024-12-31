Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lara Loomer again attacked Donald Trump’s “best buddy” Elon Musk on Monday, this time for being a “welfare queen” who has profited from both hefty government subsidies and special visas for his immigrant tech workers.

She also called Musk on X a “Stage 5 clinger” as he relentlessly orbits around Trump and “slithers” into Mar-a-Lago. “I don’t think that it’s acceptable for billionaires to have this much power and this much access,” she emphasized.

The blast was the second major hit involving the right-wing gadfly over the double standard on immigrants taking American jobs between what Trump promised his MAGA supporters and Musk’s insistence that H-1B visas continue to be protected for upper-level foreign tech workers.

“What is it going to mean for the future of our country, our national security and the incoming Trump administration if we have a bunch of technocrats, who are also essentially welfare queens because their companies are receiving government subsidies, and they want to take over our defense industry?” Loomer asked Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon on his right-wing War Room podcast.

Bannon was even harsher, saying that “sociopathic” Musk and other tech leaders owed the nation “reparations“ for the jobs they have stolen from Americans.

“We haven’t fought these battles over years and years and years to allow American citizens of every race, ethnicity, religion, be gutted by the sociopathic overlords in Silicon Valley,” Bannon raged. “Vivek Ramaswamy ... Elon Musk ... We want it gone ... We want reparations for the tech workers that you stole their lives.”

Bannon noted that the issue is “central to the way they gutted the middle class in this country.”

Musk has vowed to go to the mat to protect H-1B immigrants that populate the top tiers of his companies. As for those that oppose Musk, “F***k yourself in the face,” he wrote on X. Trump is now supporting Musk in his fight, though has blasted H-1B visas in the past.

Musk’s companies, meanwhile, have raked in some billions of dollars in U.S. taxpayer-funded subsidies (and major tax cuts) for Tesla and Space X.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2015 that Musk’s Tesla empire alone benefited from about $4.9 billion in government subsidies, based on an estimate using a compilation of grants, tax breaks, factory construction, discounted loans, environmental credits, and Tesla buyer tax credits and rebates. His companies have also collected some $20 billion in federal contracts over the past 16 years, USA Today has estimated, citing federal contracting data.

Musk has insisted foreign workers are critical to the success of the American tech industry, while MAGA diehards want American jobs for Americans.

The tech billionaire last week endorsed a post on X, which he has since deleted, denigrating American workers as “re***ded,” a word widely considered an ugly slur.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk’s partner in the upcoming Trump-apppointed DOGE task force aiming to carve up the federal government, also blasted Americans as less desirable employees to brainier foreign hires in the U.S. tech world. He blamed the dumbing down of Americans on U.S. culture and the nation’s education even as the incoming Trump administration plans to eliminate the federal Department of Education.