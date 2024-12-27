Elon Musk endorses X post bashing ‘re***ded’ American workers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump’s “best buddy,” South African-born Elon Musk, has endorsed a post on X slamming Americans as “re***ded” workers who can’t hold a candle to skilled foreign hires in Silicon Valley.

Musk was responding to a post — using a word widely considered a slur — explaining the difference between the “right right” (whom Trump claims to back) and the “tech right.”

The “right right” want everything in America, including jobs, for Americans, the poster explained. The “tech right,” however, want H-1B visas for “skilled” foreign workers because American workers “are re***ed,” and “you can’t out train” that, the poster added.

Musk responded Thursday night: “That pretty much sums it up. This was eye-opening.”

Musk, an immigrant, then clarified that he wants exceptions to MAGA’s anti-immigrant posture for the top “0.1% of [foreign] engineering talent as ... essential for America to keep winning.” America is, after all, “mostly Americans,” he pointed out, apparently for the sake of Americans he considers “re***ded.”

Vivek Ramaswamy — Musk’s DOGE partner, both tasked by Trump to carve up the federal government — also slighted American intelligence in an X post earlier Thursday. He blamed U.S. sitcoms for extolling the virtues of the dimmer characters over those with brains, necessitating the hiring (at least in the tech world) of smarter people from other countries.

“If we’re really serious about fixing the problem, we have to confront the TRUTH: Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long,” Ramaswamy schooled.

He then called for changes in American childrearing: “More math tutoring, fewer sleepovers ... more creating, less chillin’.”

Both men were attacked by MAGA Trump supporters on social media — notably including far-right activist Laura Loomer over the duo’s push for H-1B visas for foreign tech workers. Loomer then suddenly lost her blue check mark on X that had made her a “verified” user.

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett pointed out on X that, unlike MAGA, she also believes immigrants are good for the economy (though without the class division Musk and Ramaswamy seem to embrace).

“MAGA got played & is mad at who?!” she asked. “The same 2 guys just yelling was looking out for them last week as the government was on the verge of a shutdown!”