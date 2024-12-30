Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Elon Musk has been ripped for demanding people share more “positive, beautiful or informative” content on social media platform X.

The billionaire has been branded a “hypocrite” for the demand and accused of turning the platform, which he acquired in October 2022, into a “cesspit.”

One of his posts during the presidential election included a “joke” about how “no one is trying to assassinate” President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris following the second attempt on Donald Trump’s life, which he later deleted.

“Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform,” Musk told his 209 million followers on Sunday night.

While some X users responded with videos of sunsets and serene landscapes, many were quick to call out the Tesla CEO.

His rival Mark Cuban simply responded: “You first.”

“Too late. You created this cesspool,” another person commented. “You own it. Hypocrite.”

“I do, but it doesn’t get viewed,” someone else said. “One liners, stupid questions and rage baiting still beats out anything positive. Maybe change up the algorithm first?”

open image in gallery Musk posted the demand to his 209 million followers ( @elonmusk/X )

Others highlighted that Musk has recently used the platform to endorse far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and said that “only the AfD can save Germany.”

“You’ve just endorsed the German neo-nazi party,” another person said. “Maybe you should sit this one out Elon.”

“Sure thing…” said another X user, who shared a recent expletive Musk posted just days earlier. Musk recently vowed to go to “war” on the issue of H-1B skilled worker visas and told one critic on X to go “f*** yourself in the face.”

Trump sided with Musk in the feud over H-1B visas that has split the right over the past few days. Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are in hot water for a series of posts on social media over the issue.

The pair, who will head up the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, are strong supporters of the H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. companies to recruit high-skilled workers seeking to live in the U.S.

open image in gallery Musk was called out for recently telling one critic to ‘go f*** yourself in the face’ ( via REUTERS )

That program and other similar visa programs for farmworkers and immigrant workers in other sectors of the U.S. economy are in the sights of Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and MAGA world’s immigration hardliners, who are pushing to end or heavily restrict those programs.

Ramaswamy, his “DOGE” co-captain, kicked off a wave of racist rhetoric against Indian-Americans and Indians generally across Twitter after making a post suggesting that U.S. culture was a factor that companies were considering when they chose to pursue foreign-born workers.

“A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers,” Ramaswamy wrote in a post on X last Thursday.

Analysis of the social media platform released in November showed that Musk appears to have been artificially boosting his posts on X since mid-July in order to promote pro-Trump content, according to the research.

Musk’s posts saw a sudden increase in views and engagement shortly after he began endorsing Trump for president, the analysis found.

Many of these posts on X were either supporting the Republican candidate or undermining the campaign of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, with the increase in views and retweets occurring at a much higher rate in comparison with other prominent political accounts on the app.