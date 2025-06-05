Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Deputy Director of the FBI has said that, after a review of evidence into the death of Jeffrey Epstein, the agency has come to a “clear” conclusion as to how the disgraced financier died after a rash of MAGA conspiracy theories.

Dan Bongino said that the bureau had video footage that showed the area of Epstein’s jail cell for 12 hours prior to the discovery of his body, which he had reviewed.

The convicted sex offender-financier, who was accused of sex trafficking young girls, was found dead in his New York City prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide, though many online have disputed this.

Bongino came under fire on social media last week after admitting to Fox & Friends that he had seen the video footage and that there was “no DNA” or other evidence of foul play. The remarks prompted the ire of the MAGA faithful, who have long since considered Epstein’s death the work of the so-called “Deep State.”

On Wednesday, Bongino doubled down again on his statement, telling Sean Hannity that there was “nothing” in the file that indicated Epstein had died any other way than by suicide.

open image in gallery FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino says that there is no evidence that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein died by any other way than suicide ( Fox News )

"The evidence we have in our files clearly indicates that it was, in fact, a suicide. We do have video. It’s not the greatest video in the world. I don’t want to set expectations on fire," Bongino said.

"However, the video does show in that specific block, that he goes in, made a phone call; you’ll see 12 hours of guards going in, basically check on him, come back. You’ll see nobody really comes out of that bay in that area than him. There’s no one in there.

He added: "There's nothing there in the file at all that indicates anything other than in fact a suicide.”

Bongino’s stance on the death of Epstein marks a clear reversal of viewpoint since he was appointed FBI Deputy Director in February. Prior to that he had built a career as a right-wing political commentator, who repeatedly promoted conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death.

In a podcast in January 2024 told listeners that he had heard claims from reporters that Epstein had been killed due to his influence and alleged ability to blackmail people. He described the claims as “super important.”

open image in gallery The financier, who was accused of sex trafficking, was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide, though many online have disputed this ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

“This is where I get really upset at the media,” Bongino said later in the podcast. “Maybe because I was an investigator before, it’s like, I’m amazed at how few people are putting two and two together.”

Shortly before assuming one of the top jobs at the bureau, Bongino again peddled the blackmail conspiracy. “I’m not ever gonna let this story go,” he vowed.

Now, for the second time in two weeks, he has offered a different view.

“There’s no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips, there is nothing,” Bongino told Fox News last Thursday.

“There’s video clear as day,” he added. “He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it.”