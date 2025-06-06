Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media users grabbed their popcorn on Thursday to watch President Donald Trump and Elon Musk trade insults online as the fallout between the two powerful figures continued.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, rapper Kanye West, right-wing activist Laura Loomer, and others jumped into the conversation with their takes on the dramatic breakup, which was triggered by Musk after he voiced disdain for Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“Broooos please noooooo. We love you both so much,” West, also known as Ye, wrote on X.

“BBB actually stands for Big beautiful breakup,” Loomer, a staunch Trump ally, said.

Trump and Musk’s relationship had been reportedly on the rocks for several days as the tech mogul used his social media platform to push back on the president’s signature bill.

But things exploded on Thursday after Trump took to Truth Social to call Musk “Crazy” and claim he had asked the Tesla CEO to leave his administration. Musk subsequently took to X to accuse Trump of being part of the “Epstein files” and take credit for helping him with the presidential election.

open image in gallery Musk accused Trump of being part of the ‘Epstein Files’ and claimed that was the reason the Justice Department was not releasing files ( Getty )

“God Help Us ALL….,” Jones wrote on X after Musk’s accusation.

Steve Bannon, a right-wing activist who has opposed Musk’s role in the government, told the New York Times that Musk should be “deported” and the government should “initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status.”

open image in gallery Meme-makers went into overdrive online as the Donald Trump-Elon Musk feud continued to escalate across social media ( Bluesky / @mattthiessen )

As insiders and allies sounded off, there were memes aplenty, comparing the feud to sports rivalries, the “Alien vs. Predator” films, the Tesla Cybertruck that blew up outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas earlier this year, and a child in the ‘Toy Story’ franchise discarding a favorite toy.

open image in gallery ( Bluesky / @69thsb )

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, wrote on Threads, “Such beauty in life,” as the feud between Trump and Musk continued.

open image in gallery On social media, memes wondered whether the Trump-Musk slugfest would impact the Tesla billionaire’s plans to go to Mars. ( Bluesky / ‪@mattthiessen )

Ashley St Clair, a right-wing social media influencer embroiled in a custody battle with Musk, offered “breakup advice” to Trump as he fought with Musk.

Among the insults traded, the president threatened to revoke government contracts with Musk’s subsidiaries while Musk endorsed the idea of Trump being impeached and Vice President JD Vance replacing him.

open image in gallery As Donald Trump and Elon Musk warred throughout Thursday, social media users recirculated the image of a Cybertruck that was blown up outside a Trump tower in Vegas in January ( Alcides Antunes/Reuters )

Republican Representative Thomas Massie took to X to claim the fallout between the two was “inevitable.”

“You don’t land rockets backwards or get cars to drive themselves by suffering fools gladly,” Massie wrote.

open image in gallery Trump threatened to revoke government contracts for Musk’s subsidiaries ( AFP/Getty )

Jon Favreau, host of the podcast “Pod Save America,” joked, “I'd love to know who gets custody of @DavidSacks.”

Democratic Senator Adam Schiff joked on X, “Going to need a Big Beautiful Bucket of popcorn for this ugly brawl.”

Commentators such as Meghan McCain, Piers Morgan, and Tim Pool, shared their reactions to the quickly-escalating fight which ranged from delight to utter shock.

”This web site is awesome today,” Jim Acosta wrote on X.