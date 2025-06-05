Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tesla stock tanks after Trump-Musk take feud online, exchanging attacks

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are in the midst of a public feud as Tesla’s stock reaches records lows.

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Thursday 05 June 2025 20:34 BST
'I'm very disappointed with Elon.' Trump reacts to Musk trashing the 'big, beautiful bill'

Tesla's stock dropped nearly 16 percent when a public feud erupted between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!" Trump wrote in one of many posts on Thursday on Truth Social.

Musk, the owner of X, previously known as Twitter, responded on his platform with a string of tweets aimed at Trump, including the drop of “a really big bomb.”

“@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk wrote.

“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” he added.

Tesla stock started to tank as a war of the words erupted between Elon Musk and Donald Trump.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

