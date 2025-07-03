Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has renewed calls to release the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files, weeks after accusing President Donald Trump of being in them.

The tech billionaire issued a one-word reply to MAGA activist Scott Presler on X on Thursday, who wrote: “Release the unredacted Epstein files.”

“Yes,” Musk responded.

Musk began calling for the release of the so-called Epstein files, the remaining investigative documents related to the disgraced financier’s sex-trafficking case, after his explosive fallout with Trump last month.

The Tesla CEO claimed, without evidence, that the “real reason” the documents remained sealed was that the president was somehow connected to Epstein’s crimes.

Elon Musk has again called for the release of the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files ( Reuters )

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk tweeted on June 5. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

He followed up shortly after: “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

About six weeks later, Musk said he regrets some of the posts about Trump, claiming they “went too far.”

On Monday, Trump reignited his feud with Elon Musk, threatening to unleash the Department of Government Efficiency against the world’s riechest man and suggesting he might have to “go back to South Africa.”

The veiled threat was in response to Musk escalating his anti-Republican rhetoric and his scathing criticism of the president’ showpiece tax bill.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump said.

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

This is a breaking story. More to follow.